Woman of Steel 2023 nominees announced, including 2022 winner Tara-Jane Stanley

Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham, Keara Bennett, Shona Hoyle, Sinead Peach, and Tara-Jane Stanley will be up for the 2023 Woman of Steel award; Jodie Cunningham and Tara-Jane Stanley have won the award before

Last Updated: 20/09/23 4:21pm

Tara Jane Stanley is one of the nominees for the 2023 Woman Of Steel and says York team-mate Sinead Peach fully deserves to make the shortlist as well.

Tara Jane Stanley is one of the nominees for the 2023 Woman Of Steel and says York team-mate Sinead Peach fully deserves to make the shortlist as well.
Tara Jane Stanley is one of the nominees for the 2023 Woman Of Steel and says York team-mate Sinead Peach fully deserves to make the shortlist as well.

Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham, Keara Bennett, Shona Hoyle, Sinead Peach, and Tara-Jane Stanley have been nominated for the 2023 Woman of Steel award.

Stanley won the award in 2022 and is again nominated this year, with England and St Helens captain Cunningham also nominated for the award for a second time after her win in 2021.

Former England captain Rudge is the second St Helens star up for the award, with Hoyle also coming from the Challenge Cup winners as the Saints have a total of three players on the list.

Bennett then represents Leeds Rhinos on the list, with Stanley and Peach from York Valkyrie.

Stanley found out about her nomination on Sky Sports News and was visibly shocked at her nomination.

"No way, I am so shocked, I didn't expect that," said Stanley.

2023 Woman of Steel shortlist

Emily Rudge St Helens
Jodie Cunningham St Helens
Shona Hoyle St Helens
Keara Bennett Leeds Rhinos
Sinead Peach York Valkyrie
Tara-Jane Stanley York Valkyrie

"Obviously, winning it last season, I was really humbled then.

"With how competitive this season has been, especially with the top three, I am shocked to be up there again."

