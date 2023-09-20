Castleford's Kenny Edwards to retire at end of season to extend Tigers' exodus

Kenny Edwards in action for Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers second-row Kenny Edwards will retire from rugby league at the end of the 2023 season.

Edwards' retirement comes after Tigers announced that Alex Sutcliffe, Jacob Hookem, Bailey Dawson, Kieran Hudson and Junior Mafi will depart the club at the end of the season following a disappointing campaign.

The 34-year-old brings to an end an 11-year career that started in the NRL with the Parramatta Eels in 2013, and saw him have spells with Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants before joining Tigers.

Edwards, who will play his final Betfred Super League clash this Friday against Leeds Rhinos, revealed his kids are becoming homesick for a return to Australia and that has played a part in his decision to call an end to his career.

He admitted the decision to quit is something that has been brewing for a while now.

"It's been in the offing for 12 months, probably last year I was thinking about it," Edwards said. "I've enjoyed my time here so much so I put it to the back of my mind and signed the contract. It's probably a year further on than I thought I'd retire. My body is breaking down a bit too, so now is the perfect time to move on.

"The club have got a young crop of players coming through next year so it's time for me to move on. More than anything I just want to take my kids home, they're missing Australia and they've been a big influence. They've been wanting to go home now for a couple of years. I've got a new opportunity in the next phase of my life so that's another big reason."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Edwards has certainly impressed during his time in the Northern Hemisphere, firstly with Dragons where, after joining in 2018, he played a key role in the Perpignan-based club winning their first ever trophy with a Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley in his first season.

The New Zealand-born star then made the switch to West Yorkshire club Huddersfield Giants in 2020 where he stayed for two years until his move to Wheldon Road.

Edwards joined Tigers on loan from the Giants initially in 2022, but in 2023 made the move permanent, playing 49 times for them, scoring five tries.

Edwards also made mention of the Tigers fans for their support during his time with the club.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"The Cas fans have been awesome," said Edwards. "Particularly last year they were screaming at me to sign the contract. They're a passionate set of fans and I know this season hasn't gone as planned but, they've stuck with us.

"The Hull FC game was probably the most vocal I've been a part of. There's a lot of good things to be excited about next year moving forward."

Tigers' Director of Rugby Operations Danny Wilson wished Edwards all the best for the future in a statement to the club's website.

"Whenever you think of Kenny Edwards you think of his career," said Wilson. "For a bloke who's done the things he has done and be so grounded and humble is a testament to the character. He's a livewire, you see that on the field. He wears his heart on his sleeve. He's a great bloke and we wish him the very best in his retirement."

Watch the conclusion of the 2023 Betfred Super League season, including the play-offs and Grand Final, live on Sky Sports. Also stream on NOW.