Super League Grand Final: Pundits pick their Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons combined XIIIs

Sky Sports Rugby League pundits have put together their combined XIIIs for this year's Super League Grand Final

Ahead of the Super League Grand Final, the Sky Sports Rugby League pundits picked who would make their combined XIIIs from the two teams taking part in the showpiece event...

Barrie McDermott's combined XIII

1: Sam Tomkins: The man who turns up in the clutch moments. His performance in the semi-final was sensational and both Sam and James Roby will be rightly acknowledged as two of the all-time greats. It would be typical of his career if he denies the club that brought him into the sport to lift the trophy.

2: Liam Marshall: Marshall has 20 tries for the year so far but as we saw at Wembley 2022 he has a desire to compete and a will to win. He is a Wigan lad who bleeds cherry and white.

3: Jake Wardle: He has been exceptional this year when he teams up with Marshall and Farrell on the lethal left edge for Wigan although KPP, King And Miski over on the right side aren't bad either. He has balance, poise and speed but possesses wonderful creativity as a centre.

4: Adam Keighran: I put him in my dream team for his consistency. 2024 will see him in cherry and white but he has been a solid goal kicker, hardworking centre who has been ultra reliable in defence and attack all year.

5: Tom Jonstone: The top try scorer in 2023 and a player who will relish the open spaces of Old Trafford. If he gets into the clear you can count on him to finish it. I am really pleased to see him back to his full capacity having had knee and concussion obstacles to overcome. He's an outside bet for Harry Sunderland winner too.

6: Bevan French: A very special player who has been the best player through the year for his side. His coach put him on the wing then at full back but now sees him as first choice stand off and he provides plenty of threat with ball in hand and he frightens forwards to death when he runs at them. He is another contender for man of the match and with the most try assists this year, he will be providing for those around him too.

7: Harry Smith: This will be the game he solidifies his place at the top. The man of the match in the semi-final and while his kicking game has been under all kinds of scrutiny, it looks like he can deliver what his side needs under the bright lights of the Grand Final. Kicking early and into the corners is the tactic Wigan utilise and his 102nd performance on Saturday is one I predict he'll remember it for a long time.

8: Tyler Dupree: He came to Wigan mid-season from Salford having spent time at Oldham RLFC and Widnes early on in his career. He is an explosive player, has good late footwork at the line and a terrific offload.

9: Michael McIlorum: This is the fifth Grand Final for him having played 242 times for Wigan before joining Catalans. He sets the temperature of any game with his aggression, he is tenacious in defence and is also a real spark in attack around the ruck area.

10: Sio Siua Taukeiaho: We haven't seen enough of him through injury only. It has been quality not quantity from him in a Catalans shirt.

11: Kai Pearce-Paul: Pearce-Paul has big, tall range and is deceptively strong. He is the best offloader in the game, runs great lines and is a kick target for Wigan in attack. He will develop into a world class second row in the next few years.

12: Liam Farrell: The semi-final was his 350th game for Wigan and he is Mr Reliable for his team week in, week out. An unselfish player who leads from the front so if Wigan win, expect him to rack massive numbers in attack and defence. Much like Benjamin Garcia, he is the emotion leader.

13: Benjamin Garcia: If Tomkins and Pearce are the brains, Garcia is the heart, does a lot of the tidying up and will do the stuff that only his team-mates and real connoisseurs will notice. Nobody deserves to take the trophy back to Perpignan more than him and he can play anywhere in the pack without asking why.

Jon Wilkin's combined XIII

1: Jai Field: Sentimentality would suggest Sam Tomkins but I went with Field. I think Tomkins' big moment could have been getting them into the final. I expect Field to have a big impact on the game this weekend.

2: Tom Davies: He runs like he's being chased by a dog. I love his intensity.

3: Jake Wardle: He has had a top year, lots to like from the Wigan centre.

4: Toby King: He has has a big season in unlikely circumstances.

5: Liam Marshall: Tries and much more from the winger. Passion and commitment over anything else.

6: Bevan French: Man of Steel or man of jet fuel and elasticity. The best in the comp.

7: Mitchell Pearce: Rock solid.

8: Tyler Dupree: Salford's huge loss. Punchier than a punchy thing on punch.

9: Michael Mccllorum: Old and as sinister as ever.

10: Sio Siua Taukeiaho: Hardly played, but his performance against St Helens blew me away. I forgot he is made of champion tackle.

11: Matt Whitley: Love him. Effort and quality.

12: Kai Pearce-Paul: Threatening, big, big human.

13: Ben Garcia: Anyone who wears an arm guard in 2023 is in.

