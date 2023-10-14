Sky Sports to show every Super League match live as part of historic new three-year TV rights deal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Every match live | Super League and Sky agree new three-year deal Every match live | Super League and Sky agree new three-year deal

Sky Sports will broadcast every Betfred Super League match live for the first time from next season as part of an historic new three-year rights deal.

The new agreement extends the Sky Sports' partnership with the Super League beyond 30 years.

As part of the deal, Sky Sports will show all six matches in each Super League round live, totalling around 170 games each year across Sky Sports channels and platforms. This will include Magic Weekend fixtures, Playoffs and all three Grand Finals - Men's, Women's and Wheelchair.

The investment also means that video referees will now feature in all Super League matches, bringing increased consistency and integrity to the sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jenna Brooks and Megan Wellens are pitch side at Old Trafford to look ahead to the Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons. Jenna Brooks and Megan Wellens are pitch side at Old Trafford to look ahead to the Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

Jonathan Licht, Sky Sports managing director said: "We are extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Super League and delighted to be extending our partnership beyond three decades through this agreement.

"It's been an exceptional season and we are excited that from next season every try, tackle and pass from every fixture will be shown live across Sky platforms - a first for the sport.

"Alongside our commitment to the women's and wheelchair game, we are delighted that fans will be able to enjoy the most comprehensive offering in the history of the sport."

RL Commercial retain the ability to attract new viewers with the continuation of free-to-air broadcast opportunities, as well as through a dedicated Super League-owned streaming platform - with further details to be confirmed through the autumn.

As part of the Reimagining Rugby League project developed through the strategic partnership with IMG, membership of the men's Super League will be determined by a new grading system from 2025.

Rhodri Jones, RL commercial managing director said: "Super League's partnership with Sky Sports has been constantly evolving since the competition was launched in 1996, and we are excited to have confirmed this significant extension which will lift that partnership, and the Super League itself, to a new level.

"The timing is perfect for a deal of this kind after such an exciting and competitive season underlining the genuine depth of the competition, and with Rugby League embarking on an exciting new era through our strategic partnership with IMG.

"Sky Sports also share our optimism about the potential for growth of the women's and wheelchair Super Leagues in the next three years, so they also form an important part of the new deal."

In addition to live matches, Super League fans can tune in to Sky Sports for a range of support programming, including interviews and features, and can stay across all the latest Rugby League news across Sky Sports' channels on social media, SkySports.com and Sky Sports News.