Grand Final reporter notebook: Jenna Brooks and Barrie McDermott preview Super League's showpiece event

Ahead of the Super League Grand Final, live on Sky Sports, Jenna Brooks and Barrie McDermott give you the inside look and biggest storylines ahead of the big event...

Inside the Catalans camp: As relaxed and confident as ever

Sky Sports Jenna Brooks...

"I have spent quite a bit of time with them over the last few days. They are really relaxed, still very confident.

"Last week ahead of the semi-final against St Helens, I have never seen Steve McNamara so relaxed ahead of a big game. He simply said 'we are going to win'.

"I was with him this morning and I asked the same question, he said 'yep, really confident. We are up for it. This is history. It's our moment, our time'.

"I was really impressed with how they all are. The players are really up for it, excited and relaxed."

Inside the Wigan camp: They have the belief they can do it again

Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks...

"They are the same and are equally as relaxed and confident. Wigan have been here many times before and they have so many players in that team that have this Grand Final experience. They know what it takes, they were in the Challenge Cup last year and they have won it.

"Matt Peet - it's only his second year in charge of this team and to get them to the Grand Final is massive. He's so desperate for them to win it and he believes they can."

A different Catalans to the 2021 Grand Final? It feels so!

Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott...

"Great teams have spent a period of time going through adversity, learning lessons, growing and developing as a unit.

Who will be the game-changers? Jenna's game-changers: Bevan French and Sam Tomkins

Barrie's game-changers: Bevan French and Tom Johnstone

"What I see when I look at Catalans Dragons is a different story. Both teams have two different stories. They have got eight or nine players where this will be their last experience, whether they are playing or not playing, so there is a collective effort to send those boys out in the right manner - as there was last week with James Roby.

"I think it just feels different with Catalans. Sam Tomkins is in the conversation for being one of the best players Super League has ever had since 1996.

"He's right up there and it would be fitting for him as a really talismanic figure within this side, to be part of a historical team that, not only becomes the fifth name on the Grand Final honours list, but it would be a sign for the future.

"We know from the Championship final that potentially Toulouse could be in there. If Toulouse and Catalans win, what a historic moment for our game. The powerhouse, the M62 corridor game is no longer, because we have two French teams making a real impact.

"Catalans should be confident. They are playing some good stuff, all the key players have lots to play for, lots of motivation.

"The leader in Steve McNamara is as good a coach you will find in rugby league. I think it's going to be a toss of a coin and could be a game for the ages, a fantastic final."

Wigan are at the start of something special

Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott...

"The story for Wigan is, they are at the beginning. If you say it's coming to a culmination for the Catalans Dragons, Wigan are at the beginning.

"They have so many young players that could potentially be in a Wigan shirt for the next 10 years. They could be part of the next dynasty.

"St Helens have just ended their dynasty, or so everyone thinks, as they missed out on the Grand Final for the first time in five years.

"Wigan have got some young players, talented young players - hungry for success. They are at the beginning.

"What we will learn from Wigan and this group of players is whether they can perform under the bright lights, under all the pressure on a wet, dark, windy October night - where people gain and lose reputations. We will learn a lot about this side."

What can we expect from the final?

Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks...

"This is one vs two. It's the two best teams in the competition all year. A huge battle and, in my opinion, the toughest sport there is, the best sport there is.

"You watch these players go into battle week in, week out. It's such a long season - 27 rounds of the regular season, you have play-offs, semi-finals and now the Grand Final. This is the game every Super League player, every rugby league player, once they start playing this game, this is where they want to be.

"They want to be at Old Trafford, want to be in this Grand Final, so they are all going to turn up, all going to play and you can expect those big name players to have some big plays."

Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott...

"This was the game I wanted to play in. I waited until I was over 30 to get to my first. I won my first and was beside myself with pride and joy.

"You will see courage, you will see bravery, things you see week in, week out which is that uncompromising nature - the skills, speed but what you see on a big occasion is the players who are capable of rising, come to the fore.

"We will see something special. We always do. We always have a magical moment, we always have something we can marvel at and talk about with our friends."

What is that moment like when you hear the roar of the crowd?

Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott...

"Unbelievable. Having spent a couple of times trying to get here, when I did eventually get here, I felt like I had an out of body experience because I had sat and watched it on TV, so to take the walk, feel the weight and noise and pressure of everyone supporting.

"Leeds hadn't got to the final for 32 years, so everyone expected us to give it a good go and, if not win, then come pretty close.

"But we only had one thought in our mind - we wanted to get here and win. Leeds have gone on and won it eight times in total and to win the first one is always going to be pretty special to me.

"Even coming here as a commentator, it's my favourite night of the year. The build-up to it is extra special, the atmosphere around the place, before the game, after the game - there's just nothing like it."

Predictions for the winner?

Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks...

"I think Wigan. I almost feel like the Catalans Dragons played their Grand Final against St Helens last week. I hope it goes to golden point but I think Wigan will get there."

Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott...

"I think it's a toss of a coin. There could be some other factors that will determine who wins. They are very close in standard, very close in motivation and I hope it's a moment of magic and not somebody's mistake that we talk about after the game.

"If I had to put my neck on the block, I would go with Wigan."

