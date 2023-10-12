Megan Wellens
The Catalans Dragons Grand Final story: Sam Tomkins' moment and a French rugby league fairytale
Sam Tomkins believes the 2023 Grand Final will mark "the biggest game of his life" as he tries to take the trophy to France; Wigan Warriors take on Catalans Dragons in the Old Trafford showpiece; watch live on Sky Sports from 5pm on Saturday (6pm kick-off)
Sam Tomkins has had a career full of highlights but he says the chance to win the Grand Final on Saturday in his final Super League appearance marks "the biggest game of his life".
Tomkins announced in March he would be retiring at the end of this season due to an ongoing knee injury, but he has battled through to finally get Catalans back to Old Trafford for rugby league's showpiece event, sealing his side's 12-6 win over St Helens in the semi-finals with the most spectacular of tries.
Now he needs to just find another moment of magic to end his career on the highest of highs - with a Grand Final winner's ring on his finger and a trophy to take back to France.
"Yep, it will be the biggest game of my career. I've played Grand Finals before but you are thinking, you always have got another chance, you have got another year, always been lucky to play in good teams and got a chance of being in those games," said Tomkins.
"But it's the last chance. I will never lace boots up again after Saturday, so it's the biggest game of my life."
The impact Tomkins has had on the French club cannot be underestimated and his desire to finally bring them a trophy is shared by all those in the organisation, especially captain Ben Garcia who heralded how inspirational the three-time Grand Final winner has been since joining the club five years ago.
"I think he just changed the club with the way he is," said Garcia.
"Not only on the field, but he also just shows how he trains, he is a top guy, he is a professional.
"A lot of young players at the club are inspired by him."
The respect for Tomkins and what the moment means to him is also felt in the Warriors' camp.
Wigan captain Liam Farrell believes his old team-mate deserves to go out on a Grand Final and his side are ready for a tough contest in Manchester.
"For a very long time he has been an outstanding player. He deserves to go out on a Grand Final," said Farrell.
"He has shown how much he is an unbelievable player across his career.
"At the same time, we will show him the ultimate respect by showing him the best of us."
McNamara: This game is about the French players
While a lot of the talk in the build-up to Saturday's huge clash has been around Tomkins going out on a high, for Dragons head coach Steve McNamara there is an emotional element that is arguably even bigger - a Grand Final win for the French players in his side.
Captained by Garcia, Catalans have a strong French representation and the man who has been at the helm for over six years knows what it would mean for those players to bring a trophy home to Perpignan.
"There is a lot of talk around this game and quite rightly so with Sam and his connection with Wigan and everything he has done in the game," said McNamara.
"But this game is about the French. It is about Ben Garcia, Julian Bousquet, Paul Seguirre, Arthur Romano, Fouad Yaha.
"Those boys are the backbone of our team, of our organisation. They are the heartbeat of our club.
"I get all the talk around Sam but in reality, it is about France.
"It is about everything they have committed to being the best they can possibly be and the improvements that they have made.
"This club has made such a transition from an inconsistent team to a consistent team."
The veteran coach is aware, though, from his side's loss to St Helens in 2021, that they will need to be at the top of their game if they are going to seal the landmark moment they are chasing.
"What we learnt a couple of years ago is playing good in a Grand Final isn't good enough," he added.
"We were probably very good but very good wasn't good enough.
"To win a Grand Final you have got to be at the top of your game, you have got be excellent, you have got to be outstanding.
"One versus two, it is the right final this year for our competition."
