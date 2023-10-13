Matt Peet: Wigan Warriors' Super League Grand Final preparation started in pre-season | This is what we strive for

Matt Peet wants to bring the big prize back to Wigan again after five years without a Grand Final win

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet says he has been preparing for the enormity of what the Grand Final on Saturday will bring for a long time.

The hometown boy was given the top job at the club back in 2021 and has guided Wigan to the Grand Final for the first time since 2020.

While thoughts for many only turn to the big game at Old Trafford at the business end of the season, for Peet, it has been something he has been preparing for before the season even began.

"It is not something we have just started to talk about this week, it is something we talk about through all our preparations, right from pre-season," said Peet.

"When we review games, we talk about the kind of game you will need in a Grand Final. Handling pressure, there is a lift in it, but we talk about that a hell of a lot and concentrating on your job.

"In these sorts of games, the first 20 minutes are also crucial and are high physicality, and that suits us as a team."

As a coach of the club from the town in which he grew up, it is fair to say Peet is motivated by his side's huge fanbase and the support they have shown him.

On Saturday, he wants to give something back.

"Our fans have been fantastic, they have done nothing but support and they deserve these sorts of occasions," he added.

"I have seen it build further this year when Good Friday was a sell out, then a lot of the time we take away fans and they are record crowds for the season because that is the support we have got.

Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons: Head-to-head record Previous meetings in 2023: March 9 - Wigan Warriors 10-18 Catalans Dragons; June 3 - Wigan 22-46 Catalans Dragons (Magic Weekend in Newcastle); August 26 - Catalans Dragons 0-34 Wigan Warriors. All-time Super League record: Wigan Warriors won 31, Catalans Dragons won 13, drawn 1.

"We have been able to sense the excitement, the vibrancy, the support in the town this week and hopefully we can give them a happy Saturday.

"The players who haven't played in one, I am excited for them and it is what they deserve and is the next step of their careers.

"I have got every confidence in them that they can perform.

"We have got a club and a team that brings experience of this particular game but other big games as well.

"It will be a massive moment for the club, the team, the players and that is what we strive for all year.

"I think whenever a group of people set their heart on a prize, it will be a proud moment."

While the occasion of the Grand Final is not lost on Peet, the majority of the focus in the build-up has been on Catalans and their retiring Wiganer Sam Tomkins.

For Peet, as a rugby league fan, that is no problem at all.

"Up to coming here, it has been a regular week for us around the team, training," said Peet.

"Obviously driving over here it starts to hit home, entering the stadium, walking down the tunnel, it is a little bit different and it is exciting.

"The anticipation starts to build.

"I think whenever you get to a Grand Final there is a story around it and this year, rightly so, it happens to be Sam and French rugby league.

"I understand why that is, he is an unbelievable player. I think what Catalans have done in France is marvellous and is good for the game."

