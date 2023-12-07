Kevin Sinfield completes 7 in 7 in 7 challenge to help those affected by motor neurone disease

Kevin Sinfield has completed his latest fundraising challenge to help people living with motor neurone disease by running his seventh ultra-marathon in as many days across seven different cities.

The former rugby league star, 43, crossed the finishing line at the The Mall in London on Thursday afternoon having also ran 27-mile routes in Leeds, Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton over the last week.

Sinfield has been inspired to take on a series of sapping challenges after his great friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

Sinfield told the crowd on Thursday after finishing his fourth fundraiser: "You all know why we're here. Hopefully we've sent the right message out.

"The MND community is a beautiful community and it needs all of us to keep fighting. The awareness we have generated this week has been enormous again in Rob's name.

Sinfield and Burrow have written a book, With You Every Step, reflecting on their friendship and providing lessons for others on love, support and connection

"Fundraising is so important. We tried to push this morning how important the money is because that's the thing that's going to shift the dial for us. That's the thing that's going to get us a cure.

"It's also the thing that's going to make sure families are looked after properly, If there's one thing you leave today with today from our team, it's that."

The charities supported by this latest challenge include the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

Donations will also go to the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, the Irish MND Association, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, and the 4ED campaign, with the latter supporting former Leicester rugby union player Ed Slater.

Burrow won eight Super League titles in a trophy-laden career with Leeds

Slater, who also represented Gloucester and Nottingham, was diagnosed with MND in 2022.

Each leg comprised 27 miles - the conventional marathon distance with an extra mile added to signify how much further people can go to help friends in need - with the aim being to complete it in under four hours.

Thursday's course took the team from Twickenham to Africa Gate on The Mall via Hyde Park, Bond Street, Regent Street, Leicester Square, Tower Bridge, Parliament Square and Trafalgar Square with former England cricketer Stuart Broad and Rugby Union World Cup winner Will Greenwood among the guests who joined them.

Their target was to raise £777,777 to help around 5,000 people currently living with MND in the United Kingdom. The total had passed the £630,000 mark with more than £94,000 pledged in Gift Aid.

Sinfield has raised more than £8m in total since beginning his challenges in late 2020.

To donate to Kevin Sinfield's 7 in 7 in 7 quest, see https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield