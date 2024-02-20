Super League: Michael Mcllorum, Liam Watts get four-match bans after red cards on opening week

Liam Watts and Michael Mcllorum have been handed four-match bans following their red cards in the opening round of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, while Franklin Pele was only give a three-match ban after successfully challenging his grading.

Watts, who pleaded guilty to contact with the head of an opponent during Castleford Tigers' 32-4 loss against Wigan Warriors in their Betfred Super League opener on Saturday, failed to have his Grade E head contact charge downgraded at Tuesday's independent operational rules tribunal.

Catalans Dragons' McIlorum was also unsuccessful challenging a charge of Grade E Head Contact during Saturday's 16-10 against Warrington Wolves and has been given a four-match ban, while Pele received a three-match suspension and a £750 fine for being sent off on his debut for Hull FC in their opening-night 22-0 defeat to rivals Hull KR.

Pele challenged the grading, which was adjudged to be correct, while team-mate Ligi Sao saw his Grade D charge reduced to a Grade B and suspension limited to one match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A debut to forget for Hull FC's Franklin Pele as he was sent off for a swinging arm which sparked a wild brawl between the two sets of players

Tigers' teammate Charbel Tasipale, however, saw his head contact charge downgraded from C to B and is free to play this weekend against the Salford Red Devils, with the two fined £750 and £250 respectively.

Nine other players were given penalty notices following Round 1 of the new Super League season, with Pele's team-mates Ligi Sao (Grade D other contrary behaviour) and Herman Ese'ese (Grade D head contact) being suspended for three and two matches respectively.

Other players banned for head contact offences were Leigh Leopards pair Tom Amone (Grade C, two matches) and Ricky Leutele (Grade B, one match), Salford Red Devils' Ryan Brierley (Grace C, one match), Castleford's Charbel Tasipale (Grade C, one match) and Catalans' Paul Seguier (Grade D, two matches).

Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell and Warrington Wolves second row Jordy Crowther both received one-match penalty notices for charges of other contrary behaviour, while Hull FC's Jayden Okunbor and Leigh's Zak Hardaker were both fined £250 for dangerous contact.

Harry Smith, who was sin-binned in Wigan Warriors' 32-4 win over Castleford, will be free to play in Saturday's World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers after escaping with a £250 fine for a Grade C dangerous throw/lift, however.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Watts was sent off for Castleford Tigers after a direct contact tackle to the head of Tyler Dupree in their match against Wigan Warriors

In total, 13 cards were shown to players by match officials across the opening six fixtures of the 2024 season following rugby league's lawmakers stiffening up punishments around head contact.

"The number of yellow and red cards shown in the opening round of the Betfred Super League has already become a talking point, and doubtless the number of charges arising from the MRP meeting will be similar - but it is important to provide some context," RFL director of operations and legal Robert Hicks said.

"Of the 13 cards shown, 10 of the incidents would have led to a card being shown under the framework that applied in 2023.

"One area which has made a difference is in head-on-head contact, and the responsibility of attacking and tackling players in this area.

"Just as the sport should be grateful to the commitment of Match Officials and the MRP in implementing change at such a pivotal period for the sport, we also reiterate our gratitude to clubs, coaches and players for their positive approach over recent months."

