Challenge Cup draw: Leeds to face St Helens as Super League sides join competition for sixth round

Super League clubs have joined the Challenge Cup draw for sixth round of the competition, with Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens the headline match drawn.

Alongside the Super League clubs, Sheffield Eagles, Batley Bulldogs, Featherstone Rovers, and Halifax Panthers were in the mix to compete for a shot at walking out at Wembley.

Leeds Rhinos will face St Helens two weeks in a row at their Headingley home, facing off in the Super League before they welcome the Saints back on the weekend of March 23 and 24 for their Challenge Cup battle.

St Helens lost at the semi-final stage in 2023 to the eventual champions Leigh Leopards while the Leeds Rhinos went out in the sixth round to Wigan.

Image: Leigh Leopards will be looking to go back-to-back after a dramatic Challenge Cup win in 2023

Current Challenge Cup holders Leigh Leopards, who clinched the trophy in 2023 with a dramatic golden-point drop-goal from Lachlan Lam, will face Featherstone Rovers while runners up Hull Kingston Rovers will welcome the Salford Red Devils.

The other ties drawn are Wigan Warriors vs Sheffield Eagles, Batley Bulldogs vs Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves vs London Broncos, Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC, and Halifax Panthers vs Catalans Dragons.

