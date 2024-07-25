Bill Arthur: Sky Sports rugby league commentator, who worked on every Super League Grand Final, dies aged 68

Bill Arthur died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family and inspired many with his courageous battle against prostate cancer which he was diagnosed with in 2011

A look back at Bill Arthur's huge impact on rugby league during his career with Sky Sports

Sky Sports today confirms the incredibly sad news that legendary Sky Sports rugby league commentator, Bill Arthur, has died at the age of 68 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Bill died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family and inspired many with his courageous battle against the disease which he was diagnosed with in 2011.

Bill was a much-loved and respected member of the Sky Sports family who will be missed terribly by his friends and colleagues. Everyone at Sky Sports sends their heartfelt condolences to Bill's loved-ones and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Beginning his journalism career in newspapers in South Yorkshire, Bill worked for the Barnsley Star and Sheffield Star before transitioning into radio, working for Metro Radio in Newcastle and Radio City in Liverpool.

He then moved into breakfast television with TV AM and worked for Champion TV as the North West reporter. From 1990, he worked on The Sports Channel which then went on to become Sky Sports the following year.

Although hailing from Leamington Spa, he was a dedicated rugby league fan and in the early 1990s became the regular pitchside reporter for live matches and feature reporter for the magazine programme Boots 'N' All.

Bill was part of the coverage of the brave new world of summer rugby and Super League right from the very start too.

In his role pitchside, he was there at Stade Charlety to witness the birth of a new era as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Sheffield Eagles 30-24 in front of a crowd of 18,000.

Two years later, he was fulfilling the same position at Old Trafford for the first Super League Grand Final and would go on to work on every edition of the competition's showpiece occasion up to the end of the 2023 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bill Arthur commentated on the amazing moment Gareth O'Brien's golden-point drop-goal capped off Salford's incredible comeback to stay in Super League

Bill would progress from pitchside to the commentary box as well, commentating on the Academy League with Phil Clarke in the late 1990s, and he was also the lead commentator for Sky's Championship coverage from 2007 to 2012, working alongside Barrie McDermott and Terry O'Connor.

He eventually stepped up to become Sky Sports' lead rugby league commentator following Eddie Hemmings' retirement in April 2019.

His time behind the microphone included calling Gareth O'Brien's golden-point drop goal in the 2016 Million Pound Game which saw Salford Red Devils secure Super League survival at the expense of Hull KR, and the emotional moment Rob Burrow entered the field in his final game for Leeds Rhinos against Bradford Bulls in 2020.

Perhaps most memorably though, he was on hand to call the dramatic conclusion to that year's Grand Final, where a 19-year-old Jack Welsby snatched victory for St Helens over Wigan Warriors on the last play of the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bill Arthur was behind the mic for the conclusion to the 2020 Grand Final when Jack Welsby snatched victory for St Helens against Wigan on the last play of the game

Commentating on his beloved Catalans Dragons' runs to the Grand Finals of 2021 and 2023 were undoubtedly highlights as well, although in each of those deciders he would see them defeated by St Helens and Wigan Warriors respectively.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports, said: "We are truly saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Bill Arthur.

"Bill has been a mainstay of Sky Sports' rugby league coverage for the last 30 years. I want to express my personal gratitude to Bill for his unwavering commitment to Sky, as well as the passion and devotion he brought to our viewers and fans of the sport.

"I know that Bill will be greatly missed by those who were lucky enough to work with him, and I would like to extend my condolences to Bill's wife, Cherry, and his family for their loss."

He is survived by his wife Cherry and children, Simon, Meredith, Kit and Nancy.

As a tribute to Bill, supporters will be invited to join a minute's applause before each of this weekend's six Betfred Super League fixtures, all of which will be shown live on Sky Sports, starting with Thursday's match between Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos at the John Smith's Stadium.

RFL president and Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Bill Arthur has been a constant in Sky's coverage of rugby league going back before the start of Super League, and on behalf of the sport and the RFL, I send my sincere condolences to his family and friends.

"There was always great humour as well as knowledge and professionalism in his commentary and interviews, and he will be fondly remembered for making a major contribution to our sport."

Tribute from former Sky Sports Rugby League commentator Eddie Hemmings

Bill Arthur... what a pro!

I first came into contact with Bill when I was at BBC Radio Merseyside in Liverpool. Bill was in the 'opposition camp' at Radio City.

When Champion TV was launched in the late 1980's our paths crossed again - Bill was the North West reporter for the BSB Sports Channel - I was recruited to commentate and present the rugby league programmes - The Big League - and when Sky took over BSB, Bill followed into the rugby league department and for many years was our touchline reporter, while also producing some wonderful feature stories for the midweek magazine programme Boots 'N' All.

As the game expanded on Sky, Bill's commentary skills were brought to bear as he called the Academy games with former Wigan and Great Britain captain Phil Clarke, identifying many of the young players who later went on to play in the Super League when it was a founded in 1996.

This was where Bill's career blossomed - he was the main commentator for many years of the Catalans Dragons games from the South of France and was a key member of the Sky Sports teams that embarked on Australian tours covering Great Britain Lions and latterly England Internationals. His commentary skills grew as he called League One matches.

In 2006 we were in the middle of the Tri-Nations tour Down Under and Bill was tasked with jetting back home to England. Twenty-four hours later he was calling a match at Widnes and then was immediately back on a plane for his return to Sydney, to continue the Tri Nations Tour! It hardly took a feather out of him.

He also travelled to the other side of the world in 2002 to witness and describe Great Britain's huge defeat in a one-off Test against the Aussies also in Sydney. A difficult task for any English fan to bear - but he carried it off magnificently.

For several years after all of this, Bill was commentating regularly on Super League games, Magic Weekends, Championship Grand Finals and the like - so when in 2019 I hung up the mic for the last time he moved into the Super League lead commentator's chair effortlessly.

He was the man who described, so gloriously, the drama of St Helens' last-minute try that won the Grand Final at Hull in a totally empty stadium against Wigan in the immediate aftermath of the Covid pandemic - a difficult job done brilliantly against the backdrop of empty seats and terraces.

But perhaps Bill's greatest battle came when - like me - he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. His courage in taking on the disease head on was an inspiration to men like me, who followed him every step of the way.

He helped me fight the disease, which has now cruelly taken him from us, and I will never forget his support and the sound advice he gave me. Such a brave guy.

Rest in peace Billy-Boy - your legacy will live on forever.

Tribute from former Sky Sports Rugby League summariser Mike 'Stevo' Stephenson

It is a great sadness to learn of the passing away of our dearest friend and colleague Bill Arthur.

He was a giant in the world of broadcasting at Sky TV and will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Bill was an easy-going person who in the many years that I worked with him never lost his temper and had a permanent smile whatever the scenario - which at times was often challenging.

To say he loved rugby league was an understatement and his ability to bring out the best when interviewing players, coaches and even loyal fans was a pleasure to behold.

His commentaries behind the microphone were a delight to the ear - accurate and fair, but not afraid to speak the truth.

He knew how to enjoy life too and I will never forget the many times after the pressure of broadcasting games we would have a drink or two, or maybe three or more, either way, it was always a treat to chat about life, although his taste in music was way above my understanding!

One day he rang me and told me that the great Martin Offiah had brought out a record and suggested we should write a song too!

Needless to say I laughed it off but Bill was adamant so we did and played it out live on our midweek show Boots 'n' All and many fans wrote in and said it was much better that Martin's effort!

Bill will be missed but never forgotten, so rest in Peace my friend, sing out loud in heaven!

Tribute from Sky Sports Rugby League pundit Barrie McDermott

When I first started the journey with Sky Sports Rugby League, Bill was the trusted pitchside reporter.

Each week he found a smile and a laugh whilst wet and cold but never miserable. Everybody knew him, everybody trusted him, and with passion and enthusiasm he seemed to always ask the right questions at the right time.

As my role at Sky grew my time with the crew grew; Bill drew the short straw and was given the task of mentoring (babysitting) Terry O'Connor and myself. We'd often find ourselves in the middle of nowhere, trying to construct a funny sketch for Boots 'N' All or an informative news piece to highlight what was happening in our sport. Leaning on Bill's experience and, most of all guidance, he always hit the right mark.

Thursday night became Championship Rugby League night so it meant Bill, Terry, and myself up and down to all the Championship clubs who were always happy to see us, but mainly Bill who seemed to know everybody; or they knew him!

That's the thing; you won't hear anybody have a bad word for Bill because he was loved and respected in equal measure. He was always there to help others and had a soft spot for the far reaches of our game.

I count myself very fortunate to be one of those people who listened and learned from him. I'll always be grateful for his guidance, support and his friendship over the years.

RIP Bill.

Tribute from Sky Sports Rugby League pundit Terry O'Connor

The game has lost a true gent.

Bill wasn't brought up with rugby league, but he soon fell in love with it and the game with him.

I met him when I was still playing and it's fair to say he always looked after me. Never did he make me or my fellow team-mates feel uncomfortable in our pre or post-match interviews.

A smiling friendly face would approach you after the game and you knew you were going to be in safe hands. If Bill knew that in the future he had to put up with myself and Barrie he might've changed with his gentle approach towards us.

I never once heard Bill complain about his illness in the years since his diagnosis even when at times I knew he was doing it tough.

He always said he was lucky to be involved in the sport. All I can say to that is the sport was lucky to have him in it.

It was a privilege and an honour to work with one of the true gents of our game.

Bill, you'll be missed by so many. RIP mate.

Tribute from Sky Sports Rugby League commentator Stuart Pyke

Bill was the ultimate professional and the loyalest of friends. A broadcaster who was hugely respected and a mate who was hugely loved.

His commentary of Jack Welsby's last-second try to win the 2020 Super League Grand Final will forever be one of the most iconic moments in the history of the sport.

His contribution to rugby league is immeasurable.

Tribute from former Sky Sports Rugby League reporter Angela Powers

Bill was the ultimate professional when it came to his job; his colleagues and the many people he interviewed and worked with over the years will agree, I'm sure.

I'm lucky enough to have known him as much more than that - a man with a brilliant, quick humour, a man with an unbelievable strength and stoicism as he lived with his condition, but most of all, a man who was kind.

Thank you, Bill, for being a friend and a role model. My thoughts are with Cherry and his family.