Rob Burrow: Thousands pay final respects to Leeds Rhinos legend on funeral route

Mourners pay respect to Rob Burrow ahead of Leeds Rhinos legend and motor neurone disease campaigner's funeral; Burrow passed away aged 41 on June 2, four and a half years after being diagnosed with MND; Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington calls Burrow "a true inspiration"

Mourners gather before the funeral for former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow

Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects to Leeds Rhinos legend and motor neurone disease campaigner Rob Burrow as a private funeral service was held.

Burrow passed away at the age of 41 on June 2, four and a half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The service was attended by many of Burrow's ex-team-mates and coaches, including Kevin Sinfield, with whom Burrow raised more than £15m for MND charities since his diagnosis.

Image: Burrow passed away at the age of 41 on June 2, four and half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Sinfield - who ran seven ultra-marathons in as many days last December to generate funds - flew back from New Zealand, where he has been part of the England rugby union side's coaching staff.

The funeral procession passed by Featherstone Lions' ground where Burrow played rugby as a young boy, and slowed again through Featherstone near to where he played junior rugby.

Cars arrived and slowed into Pontefract Crematorium, passing through family and friends for the final time before a haka was performed as Burrow was carried out of the hearse.

Burrow's former Leeds colleagues Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Ryan Hall and Matt Diskin were among those also present.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team-mate and close friend Kevin Sinfield sent a special message to Leeds fans following Burrow's passing

'Burrow a true inspiration, a giant of a person'

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington told the PA news agency of Burrow: "He was a true inspiration.

"The whole rugby league community has come together supported by Leeds Rhinos fans and so many others and his efforts over the last four and a half years with MND inspired the nation.

"With so much support from those such as Kevin Sinfield, politicians and other sports figures... it has been quite remarkable and he leaves a huge legacy. This is the final journey, it has been a remarkable chapter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhinos gathered to remember their inspirational number seven and give Burrow the fitting tribute he deserved in the match against Leigh in June

"We all knew what the outcome would eventually be and Rob has been remarkable with his fight and what he's been able to do, not only Rob, but his family.

"The whole family have come together and have been supported by sport in general. It's brought people together and has moved the nation.

"He was full of life, full of ambition and full of enthusiasm.

"Rob was 5ft 4in but was a giant of a man, a giant of a rugby league player and a giant of a person."

You can donate to the MND Association at www.mndassociation.org/skysports