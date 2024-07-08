Zak Hardaker to join Hull FC for 2025 season from Leigh Leopards

Hull FC have announced the signing of Zak Hardaker from Leigh Leopards for the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

Hardaker has signed a two-year deal with the Black & Whites. The outside back has amassed over 360 senior appearances since his professional debut over the past 15 years, scoring over 1,100 points throughout his career, with 114 tries to his name.

Hardaker is the club's fourth recruitment for 2025 alongside John Asiata, Jordan Abdull, and Amir Bourouh.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards

Speaking on his decision, Hardaker said: "When a club like Hull FC wants to bring you in, you tend to sit up and listen, and I'm really excited to join a club like this for 2025.

"The MKM Stadium has always been a place I've loved to come and play at, so I'm looking forward to be calling that my new home ground from next season.

"Next year will be my 16th year playing professionally, and I hope the experience I've gained from all of that time will be really valuable for a lot of the promising youngsters coming through at the club, who I have really enjoyed watching over the last few weeks."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards

Hull FC's Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, added: "We're delighted to be adding one of the most experienced outside-backs in the game to our ranks next season in Zak.

"Zak has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in the sport - he is a winner, and we're hoping he can become one of our key figures over the next couple of years.

"With over 360 senior appearances under his belt, we're hoping that some of his experiences in the game and the knowledge he has acquired can rub off on some of our talented young outside backs with the likes of Logan Moy, Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron."

The Betfred Super League resumes with the start of Round 16 live on Sky Sports on Friday, July 5. Watch every match of the 2024 Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports or stream contract-free with NOW.