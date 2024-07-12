Leeds Rhinos' Zoe Hornby stepping back from Rugby League playing career after 'heavy heart' decision

Leeds Rhinos and England forward Zoe Hornby has decided to step back from her Rugby League playing career.

The Newcastle-born 25-year-old joined the Rhinos in 2021 and was part of the team that won the Women's Super League in 2022, making her international debut in the same year after earning a place in England's World Cup squad.

Hornby was also in the side that reached Grand Finals in both 2021 and 2023, in addition to appearing in the last three Challenge Cup finals where Leeds have suffered consecutive defeats to St Helens.

"It is with a heavy heart that I will be leaving Leeds as I have decided to take a step back from rugby," said Hornby, who has scored 29 tries in 45 appearances for the Rhinos.

"At this stage in my personal life and my career, I think that because of the commitment that playing requires, along with the travel from Newcastle, it is the right thing for me to do at this time.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"There have been many highlights over the last three seasons, but it's the memories we make with the girls after and before the games that stand out, spending that quality time with each other.

"Winning the Grand Final was obviously an amazing experience, we had a great day and evening, but it's the little things after training if you have had a bad day when someone messages you to ask if you are alright and that's what we have at Leeds and I will cherish those memories and the friendships I have made.

"I am privileged to have had the opportunity to play for England and I have worked really hard to get myself there and I want to thank all the England and Leeds coaches who have helped me. Seeing the progress since I started after transitioning from Union I am grateful for all the opportunities."

Discussing her next career steps with the Newcastle Falcons Foundation, where she works as women and girls development officer, Hornby added: "I will now be focused on progressing my career with Newcastle Falcons Foundation.

"We have a girls and a college team so hopefully we can continue to develop those but I am looking forward to the future and all that comes."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos

Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell said that while "gutted" to see Hornby leave the club, they "understand her decision as she looks to gain a balance in her personal life and progress her career".

"She has put in a lot of dedication to play Rugby League, travelling to training on a night and match days from her home in Newcastle and I know her team-mates are grateful for that commitment and she will be missed," added Forsell, whose side currently sit second in the Women's Super League table.

"She leaves with our best wishes and knows the door is open should she make the decision to return to the sport in the future."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.