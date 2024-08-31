Warrington coach Sam Burgess laments 'embarrassing' red card in defeat to Leigh Leopards

Coach Sam Burgess was frustrated with Paul Vaughan's red card 11 minutes into Warrington's 16-12 Betfred Super League loss to Leigh.

The Leopards' win lifted them into the play-off picture for the first time this year, while Warrington slipped off the pace in their bid to become League Leaders' Shield winners.

However, Burgess only wanted to discuss the early flashpoint that saw Australian Vaughan sent off for a high shot on Owen Trout.

Referee Liam Moore's controversial call was reminiscent of Tommy Makinson's dismissal in Saturday's defeat to Hull KR, which earned the St Helens winger a two-game ban.

Second row Trout left the field for a head injury assessment but later returned to the game.

"It was embarrassing," said Burgess of Vaughan's early exit. "It has become a theatrical game.

"Numerous players were telling players to stay down when we were about to play on.

"They sent him for an HIA, which was convenient," he said sarcastically. "Is it really a red card? Were there mitigating factors? I believe so.

"I would have said yellow. It was such a big call because it had such an influence on the result.

"I can't stress how proud I am of the team. We never stopped trying and we were below average with the ball.

"I have got a team fighting hard for each other. So, I will fight for them and ask a couple of questions.

"What are we going to do to sort out this mess? That was a mess and spoiled a good game.

"Let's hope people in power get a grip of it. I don't think it is a great look."

Leigh's eighth win in nine games lifted them temporarily up to fifth with more games on the way this weekend.

Their coach Adrian Lam denied any of his players sought to stay down. "I thought our sin-binning shouldn't have been a sin-binning. There is nothing about our club that talks about staying down after hits," he said.

"I am the complete opposite; it's all about 'get up and get on with it'.

"I just want to focus on us and how we have rallied since the halfway part of the season.

"I am very proud," he added. "It is hard to fathom we are in [the top six] at the moment, the way the start of the season unfolded.

"To come away with a strong win was just what we needed."

