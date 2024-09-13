Rugby League Hall of Fame: 1996 Great Britain Lionesses become the first team to be inducted into Hall of Fame

The 1996 Great Britain Lionesses have become the first team to be inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame.

They clinched a historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia on the first-ever women's rugby league tour there in 1996.

Lisa McIntosh became the first black woman to captain a Great Britain side in any sport as she led the squad of 26 players to victory.

Jane Banks and Michelle Land have also followed McIntosh, Brenda Dobek and Sally Milburn into the Hall of Fame.

The five all played vital roles on the 1996 Tour which was entirely self-funded, with the squad and staff - including coach Ian Harris and assistant coach Jackie Sheldon - raising £50,000.

They remain the only women's team from the Northern Hemisphere to beat Australia in a three-Test series and was a catalyst for the development of the women's and girls' game in the UK.

"I am so proud that what we did back in 1996 has been recognised by the RFL. It was a real group effort from start to finish, starting with the raising of funds to get us there to the third and final Test match and provided great impetus for women's rugby league in Great Britain," McIntosh said.

"I have fantastic memories of the tour, the travelling, the training, the team bonding and especially the final Test where we held out to win by such a small margin. That was testament to our talent, fitness, determination and team spirit.

"We all learned lessons that have stayed with us throughout our lives and I'm proud that we inspired the younger generation and they benefited from what we did 28 years ago.

"Winning the Ashes in Australia is no mean feat and recognition is long overdue but I thank the RFL for inducting us into the Hall of Fame and I am enormously proud that the 1996 Great Britain Lionesses have become the first team to be included."

She added: "I'd also like to congratulate Jane Banks and Shelley Land who both played an enormous role in us winning that tour.

"I made many lifelong friends and those bonds remain today and I want to congratulate each and every one of my teammates who took part in that historic tour."

Julia Lee, the driving force behind history and community project Women in Rugby League, also blazed a trail as the first woman to officiate men's games.

Lee travelled to Australia in 1996 as a referee and she said: "Everybody at Women in Rugby League is absolutely thrilled by the news.

"Superb athletes with talent, skill and ability, led by a coaching team that guided them to be the best they could be, physically and mentally.

"We all salute the players and staff of the 1996 Tour for what they achieved in Australia and what it set in motion in terms of the women's game.

"They were pioneers and we send our congratulations to them on their well-deserved recognition and induction into the Hall of Fame."

