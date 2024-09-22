York Valkyrie and St Helens set up Grand Final showdown with semi-final wins over Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors

York Valkyrie and St Helens will meet in the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

York, the title holders, beat Leeds Rhinos 12-10 at Headingley to book their final place, while St Helens overcame Wigan Warriors 18-4 at home.

The Grand Final takes place at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens' home ground, on October 6. St Helens will be striving for a league and cup double while York will vie to become the first champions to successfully defend their crown.

To win their semi-final, York had to hold off a Leeds comeback in the second half. They played out the last few minutes with just 12 players after Tamzin Renouf was sent to the sin bin, but they hung on for their place in next month's final.

Leeds took advantage when a kick through on the last tackle wasn't cleared by Eboni Partington and Lucy Murray won the chase to get a hand on the ball and put Leeds to within two points, with the conversion going wide from Keara Bennett.

As the clock counted down, Valkyrie kept possession to seal the win to take them back to the Grand Final.

St Helens enjoyed a wider margin of victory over their local rivals Wigan Warriors. A short pass from Zoe Harris in the middle to Emily Rudge saw the former England skipper power over under the sticks for the opening try.

Wigan struck back quickly with a big break on the right wing through Anna Davies, who fed inside for two more passes through Wigan hands to see Jenna Foubister slide.

Further tries from Leah Burke and Rachael Woosey however secured the result for Saints.