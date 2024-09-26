Super League play-offs: Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards are the 'underdogs' in play-offs, says Paul Rowley

Salford head coach Paul Rowley has a special reason to relish his side's clash with fellow underdogs Leigh when the Super League play-offs get under way on Friday night.

Rowley was born in Leigh and both played for and coached his hometown club, who forced their way into the top six shoot-out thanks to a stunning run of 10 wins from their last 12 games in the regular season.

It set up a trip to Rowley's current band of over-achievers, who cruised to a fourth-place finish, and means one of the less-fancied pair are guaranteed a berth in the play-off semi-finals the following week.

"We're two underdog clubs who have done remarkably well, and while I'm pleased for us both to be in this position, I'd rather have been playing Leigh in the Grand Final," admitted Rowley.

"We've both got bigger neighbours and we're probably the two over-achievers in the game this season, so it's created a couple of underdogs who are going to get matched together and produce an element of the unknown."

Salford sealed their play-off place prior to the final week of the season and could afford to rest their entire first team - including Dream Team alumni Marc Sneyd and Nene Macdonald - in last week's 64-0 loss at leaders Wigan.

In complete contrast, Leigh staged a remarkable late-season surge to seal a top-six slot that was in doubt right down to the final few moments of Friday night's showdown with former champions St Helens.

Needing a win to stand a realistic chance of booking their place, Leigh saw Saints claw back level after the hosts lost Ricky Leutele to a harsh yellow card, before rallying to grab their spot with an 18-12 win.

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam - who will have Leutele available after the centre avoided further punishment - believes the struggle against Saints will stand the Leopards in good stead for the short trip to the Salford Community Stadium.

"There's a lot of trust and belief in this group and it was good to have that really important game at home in front of a sold-out stadium," said Lam.

"It was a game we needed on the physical side of things with the finals looming.

"We've done it pretty tough this season but the second part of the season has been quite a journey. If we'd slipped up once more we wouldn't have been in this position, so we go into the finals with a lot of confidence in the group."

Live Betfred Super League Friday 27th September 7:30pm

What's next in Super League?

Leigh Leopards travel to Salford Red Devils in Friday's elimination play-off after securing a fifth-placed finish during the Super League regular season, live on Sky Sports+ (8pm kick-off).

St Helens will aim to become the first team to win the Grand Final after finishing sixth in the table and must first overcome third-placed Warrington Wolves away in their elimination play-off match on Saturday, live on Sky Sports+ (5.30pm kick-off).

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.