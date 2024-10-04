Hull KR 10-8 Warrington Wolves: Robins make history and book spot in first ever Grand Final with close victory

Hull KR secured their spot in the Betfred Super League Grand Final for the first time with a nail-biting 10-8 victory over Warrington Wolves at Sewell Group Craven Park Stadium.

The home outfit got on the board in the first half after dominating the physical battle, James Batchelor's unconverted effort, plus Joe Burgess' scoot from dummy-half, and a conversion from Mikey Lewis giving them a 10-0 advantage at the break.

Warrington's best early chance came through Matt Dufty who thought he was over in the corner before the effort was called back for obstruction, Sam Burgess' side being dominated territorially in the first 40.

Despite being scoreless in the first half, the Wolves hit back early in the second as a Matty Ashton double reduced the deficit to 10-8 to give them hope that they would complete the comeback, Thewlis unable to convert either and allowing KR to keep a slender 10-8 lead.

However, some heroic defence kept KR ahead as they were put under immense pressure from a Wolves side giving their all, the final 10 seconds being counted down and sending the stadium into pandemonium as the Robins were on their way to their first ever Grand Final.

Story of the game

In front of a sold out and electric crowd in Hull, it was a breathless first 10 minutes, the home crowd's spine-tingling rendition of Erasure's 'Respect' setting the scene.

As expected, an arm wrestle quickly ensued, the home outfit getting on top. After a penalty in good territory as Wolves' Rodrick Tai took out a chasing Tyrone May, Batchelor showed sheer will and power to drive through and stretch over for the opening try on the 17th minute, giving Hull KR a 4-0 lead.

The grind set in, and the Robins were clearly on top, making good metres and pinning the visitors back, the Wolves' best chance from Dufty on the 31st minute being written off for obstruction.

From there, KR continued to build pressure and got their rewards of more points on the 35th minute, albeit controversially, through winger Joe Burgess.

Burgess barrelled over from dummy-half and with no evidence for the video referee to overturn the on-field decision of a try, it was given, Lewis this time adding the extras for a 10-0 lead at half-time.

Despite KR dominating the first half, the comeback was clearly on for Warrington and their belief grew as Ashton continued to show his star power, a barrell over from dummy-half on the 46th minute plus a sensational acrobatic effort reducing the deficit to just two points.

The scoreline was 10-8 with 20 minutes remaining and the momentum was gone in Warrington's favour, the visitors with their tails up and chancing their arm.

But, Hull KR stood firm and heroically defended their line time after time, defending all the way to the Super League Grand Final, the first in the club's history.

Peters: It is huge for this club | Burgess: We are not bitter about loss

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters:

"It's huge [for this club].

"There was a period there where I thought we were going to get beat, but the way our players dug in - as they have done all season - I'm really proud of them.

"We just had to keep fighting for each other and keep holding on. That was the main message - and they certainly did that. It was a tough win.

"We've got one to go. Obviously, we're really excited about getting there - we'll enjoy it and then reset again and hopefully go one better next week."

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess:

[Asked if it was an agonising defeat]: "Yep, I'd agree with that.

"We knew they were going to come out fast and win the physical battle early, but we knew if we hung in there we'd have a chance.

"I thought we did that... but I thought the two tries were soft.

"They were never going to overturn it [Burgess try] but I don't know what they saw, because no one else saw it.

"We're not bitter about it. Hull KR have been great all year but it's tough to lose on some of those small moments - they all add up to the end result and it didn't go our way tonight."

What's next?

Next up, Leigh Leopards will be away to League Leaders' Shield winner Wigan Warriors on Saturday with the match live on Sky Sports+ from 5pm.

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.

The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.

