Super League 2025: Full fixture list and and results for the season with every game live on Sky Sports
Wigan Warriors are defending Super League champions; Wakefield replaced London Broncos in the top flight; full schedule for 2025 includes Grand Final date and more; Sky Sports is the only place to watch every Super League game live in 2025
Wednesday 18 June 2025 10:08, UK
Check out the full fixture list and results for the 2025 Betfred Super League, with every game live on Sky Sports.
Two matches in each round will be exclusively live, with the remaining four games each week shown on Sky Sports+.
A huge year of rugby league included a historic fixture between Wigan and Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas, while the season is set to end with the first Ashes series since 2003.
Sky Sports subscribers can stream every Super League match on their phone with the Sky Sports app via the 'Watch' section.
Super League 2025 - full upcoming fixtures
Sky Sports shows two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week on Sky Sports+ - more exclusive live games to be confirmed
Round 15
- Thurs June 19: Castleford vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Fri June 20: St Helens vs Leeds - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Fri June 20: Wakefield vs Wigan - 8pm
- Sat June 21: Warrington vs Huddersfield - 3pm
- Sat June 21: Catalans vs Leigh - 5.30pm
- Sun June 22: Salford vs Hull FC - 3pm
Round 16
- Fri June 27: Leeds vs Leigh - 8pm- exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Fri June 27: Hull KR vs Wakefield - 8pm
- Sat June 28: Warrington vs Hull FC - 5.30pm- exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Sat June 28: Catalans vs Huddersfield - 5.30pm
- Sat June 28: Castleford vs Wigan - 8pm
- Sun June 29: St Helens vs Salford - 3pm
Round 17
- Thurs July 3: Castleford vs Huddersfield - 8pm
- Fri July 4: Leigh vs Wigan - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Fri July 4: Salford vs Warrington - 8pm
- Sat July 5: Hull FC vs St Helens - 3pm
- Sat July 5: Wakefield vs Catalans - 5.30pm
- Sun July 6: Hull KR vs Leeds - 3pm- exclusively live on Sky Sports
Round 18
- Thurs July 10: Hull FC vs Wakefield - 8pm
- Fri July 11: Wigan vs Huddersfield - 8pm
- Fri July 11: Leeds vs St Helens -8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Sat July 12: Leigh vs Hull KR - 3pm
- Sat July 12: Catalans vs Warrington - 6pm
- Sun July 13: Salford vs Castleford - 3pm
Round 19
- Thurs July 17: St Helens vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Fri July 18: Huddersfield vs Wakefield - 8pm
- Fri July 18: Leeds vs Salford - 8pm
- Sat July 19: Wigan vs Hull FC - 3pm
- Sat July 19: Catalans vs Hull KR - 6pm
- Sun July 20: Castleford vs Warrington - 3pm
Round 20 (split round)
- Thurs July 24: Wakefield vs Leeds - 8pm
- Fri July 25: Wigan vs Catalans - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Sat July 26: Hull FC vs Huddersfield - 3pm
- Thurs July 31: Salford vs Hull KR - 8pm
- Fri August 1: Leigh vs Warrington - 8pm
- Fri August 1: St Helens vs Castleford - 8pm
Round 21
- Thurs August 7: Leigh vs Leeds - 8pm
- Fri August 8: Warrington vs Wigan - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Fri August 8: Wakefield vs St Helens - 8pm
- Sat August 9: Hull KR vs Castleford - 3pm
- Sat August 9: Huddersfield vs Catalans - 5.30pm
- Sun August 10: Hull FC vs Salford - 3pm
Round 22
- Thurs August 14: Warrington vs Catalans - 8pm
- Fri August 15: St Helens vs Huddersfield - 8pm
- Fri August 15: Wigan vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Sat August 16: Castleford vs Leeds - 3pm
- Sat August 16: Hull FC vs Leigh - 5.30pm
- Sun August 17: Salford vs Wakefield - 3pm
Round 23
- Thurs August 21: Leeds vs Hull KR - 8pm
- Fri August 22: St Helens vs Hull FC - 8pm
- Fri August 22: Leigh vs Salford - 8pm
- Sat August 23: Huddersfield vs Warrington - 3pm
- Sat August 23: Catalans vs Castleford - 6pm
- Sun August 24: Wigan vs Wakefield - 3pm
Round 24
- Thurs August 28: Leigh vs Castleford 8pm
- Fri August 29: Hull KR vs St Helens 8pm
- Fri August 29: Warrington vs Salford 8pm
- Sat August 30: Hull FC vs Leeds 3pm
- Sat August 30: Catalans vs Wigan 8pm
- Sun August 31: Wakefield vs Huddersfield 3pm
Round 25
- Thurs September 4: Salford vs Catalans 8pm
- Fri September 5: St Helens vs Wigan 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports
- Fri September 5: Castleford vs Wakefield 8pm
- Sat September 6: Warrington vs Leigh 3pm
- Sat September 6: Huddersfield vs Leeds 5.30pm
- Sun September 7: Hull KR vs Hull FC 3pm
Round 26
- Thurs September 11: Leeds vs Catalans - 8pm
- Fri September 12: Wigan vs Castleford - 8pm
- Fri September 12: Leigh vs St Helens - 8pm
- Sat September 13: Wakefield vs Hull KR - 3pm
- Sat September 13: Hull FC vs Warrington - 5.30pm
- Sun September 14: Huddersfield vs Salford - 3pm
Round 27
Sep 18-21
Hull KR vs Warrington
St Helens vs Castleford
Leigh vs Huddersfield
Salford vs Wakefield
Hull FC vs Catalans
Wigan vs Leeds
September 26-27: Elimination Play-Offs
October 3-4: Semi-Finals
Saturday October 11: Grand Final (Old Trafford)
Super League 2025 results
Round 1
Thurs February 13: Wigan 0-1 Leigh Leopards
Fri February 14: Hull KR 19-18 Castleford
Fri February 14: Catalans 4-24 Hull FC
Sat February 15: Leeds 12-14 Wakefield
Sat February 15: St Helens 82-0 Salford
Sun February 16: Huddersfield 12-20 Warrington
Round 2
Thurs February 20: Wakefield 12-14 Hull KR
Fri February 21: Warrington 18-12 Catalans
Fri February 21: Hull FC 4-46 Wigan
Sat February 22: Salford 6-32 Leeds
Sat February 22: Castleford 6-46 St Helens
Sun February 23: Leigh Leopards 24-10 Huddersfield
Round 3
Thurs February 27: Hull KR 42-0 Salford
Fri February 28: Huddersfield 10-11 Hull FC
Fri February 28: Leigh Leopards 34-6 Catalans
Sat March 1: Wakefield 6-26 St Helens
Sat March 1: Wigan 48-24 Warrington (Vegas)
Sun March 2: Leeds 38-24 Castleford
Round 4
Thurs March 6: Hull FC 22-22 Leigh Leopards
Fri March 7: St Helens 10-20 Hull KR
Fri March 7: Castleford 22-14 Salford
Sat March 8: Catalans 11-0 Leeds
Sun March 9: Warrington 16-30 Wakefield
Sun March 9: Wigan 44-18 Huddersfield
Round 5
Thurs March 20: Salford 23-10 Huddersfield
Fri March 21: St Helens 12-14 Warrington
Fri March 21: Wakefield 12-16 Hull FC
Sat March 22: Castleford 4-26 Catalans
Sat March 22: Leeds 12-10 Wigan
Sun March 23: Hull KR 30-0 Leigh Leopards
Round 6
Thurs March 27: Castleford 14-24 Hull FC
Fri March 28: Warrington 16-14 Leeds
Fri March 28: Leigh 14-40 Wakefield
Sat March 29: Catalans 13-14 St Helens
Sun March 30: Huddersfield 4-50 Hull KR
Sun March 30: Wigan 54-0 Salford
Round 7
Thurs April 10: Salford 0-28 Leeds
Fri April 11: Hull KR 12-28 Wigan
Fri April 11: St Helens 26-14 Wakefield
Sat April 12: Warrington 16-28 Hull FC
Sat April 12: Castleford 6-20 Leigh
Sun April 13: Huddersfield 18-38 Catalans
Round 8 - RIVALS ROUND
Thurs April 17: Wakefield 13-12 Castleford
Fri April 18: Hull FC 14-28 Hull KR
Fri April 18: Wigan 24-14 St Helens
Fri April 18: Leeds 28-6 Huddersfield
Sat April 19: Leigh 18-14 Warrington
Sat April 19: Catalans 38-10 Salford
Round 9
Thurs April 24: Warrington 32-18 St Helens
Fri April 25: Leeds 14-20 Hull KR
Sat April 26: Huddersfield 12-30 Castleford
Sat April 26: Salford 6-28 Leigh
Sat April 26: Catalans 24-20 Wakefield
Sun April 27: Hull FC 12-36 Wigan
Round 10 - MAGIC WEEKEND
Saturday May 3
Leigh 26-24 Catalans
Hull KR 54-0 Salford
St Helens 4-17 Leeds
Sunday 4th May
Huddersfield 12-10 Hull FC
Wigan 22-20 Warrington
Castleford 8-32 Wakefield
Round 11
Thurs May 15: St Helens 40-0 Catalans
Fri May 16: Wigan 36-28 Leigh
Fri May 16: Leeds 18-16 Hull FC
Sat May 17: Hull KR 34-0 Huddersfield
Sun May 18: Wakefield 40-10 Warrington
Sun May 18: Castleford 48-16 Salford
Round 12
Thurs May 22: Leigh 12-26 Hull FC
Fri May 23: Warrington 12-31 Hull KR
Fri May 23: Huddersfield 4-46 St Helens
Sat May 24: Castleford 6-29 Leeds
Sat May 24: Catalans 0-48 Wigan
Sun May 25: Wakefield 72-10 Salford
Round 13
Thurs May 29: Huddersfield 24-28 Leigh
Fri May 30: Warrington 34-24 Castleford
Fri May 30: Hull KR 34-4 St Helens
Fri May 30: Salford 6-46 Wigan
Sat May 31: Leeds 22-18 Wakefield
Sat May 31: Catalans 0-34 Hull FC
Round 14
Fri June 13: Hull KR 68-6 Catalans
Fri June 13: Hull FC 14-22 Castleford
Sat June 14: Huddersfield 18-22 Wigan
Sat June 14: Leeds 36-12 Warrington
Sun June 15: Wakefield 20-24 Leigh
Sun June 15: Salford 4-46 St Helens
What do you need to know about the Super League in 2025?
Wigan have won the past two Super League titles, claiming the 2024 crown with a 9-2 victory over Grand Final debutants Hull KR in the showpiece season finale.
The 2025 campaign saw Wakefield return to the top level, replacing the London Broncos, under the new IMG grading system.
The 11 other clubs in the Betfred Super League remained the same, with Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons making up the competition.
The teams in Super League will not be determined by promotion or relegation from 2025 onwards. Instead, the 12 teams will be those who achieve the most points across a range of criteria, including fandom, on-field performance, finance, stadium and community.
Wakefield thumped Toulouse 36-0 to win the Championship Grand Final to complete the treble, meaning they would have also gained promotion under the old system as well as the new gradings.