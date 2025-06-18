Super League 2025: Full fixture list and and results for the season with every game live on Sky Sports

Check out the full fixture list and results for the 2025 Betfred Super League, with every game live on Sky Sports.

Two matches in each round will be exclusively live, with the remaining four games each week shown on Sky Sports+.

A huge year of rugby league included a historic fixture between Wigan and Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas, while the season is set to end with the first Ashes series since 2003.

Super League 2025 - full upcoming fixtures

Sky Sports shows two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week on Sky Sports+ - more exclusive live games to be confirmed

Round 15

Thurs June 19: Castleford vs Hull KR - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Round 16

Fri June 27: Leeds vs Leigh - 8pm- exclusively live on Sky Sports

Round 17

Thurs July 3: Castleford vs Huddersfield - 8pm

Round 18

Thurs July 10: Hull FC vs Wakefield - 8pm

Round 19

Thurs July 17: St Helens vs Leigh - 8pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Round 20 (split round)

Thurs July 24: Wakefield vs Leeds - 8pm

Round 21

Thurs August 7: Leigh vs Leeds - 8pm

Round 22

Thurs August 14: Warrington vs Catalans - 8pm

Round 23

Thurs August 21: Leeds vs Hull KR - 8pm

Round 24

Thurs August 28: Leigh vs Castleford 8pm

Round 25

Thurs September 4: Salford vs Catalans 8pm

Round 26

Thurs September 11: Leeds vs Catalans - 8pm

Round 27

Sep 18-21

Hull KR vs Warrington

St Helens vs Castleford

Leigh vs Huddersfield

Salford vs Wakefield

Hull FC vs Catalans

Wigan vs Leeds

September 26-27: Elimination Play-Offs

October 3-4: Semi-Finals

Saturday October 11: Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Super League 2025 results

Round 1

Thurs February 13: Wigan 0-1 Leigh Leopards

Fri February 14: Hull KR 19-18 Castleford

Fri February 14: Catalans 4-24 Hull FC

Sat February 15: Leeds 12-14 Wakefield

Sat February 15: St Helens 82-0 Salford

Sun February 16: Huddersfield 12-20 Warrington

Round 2

Thurs February 20: Wakefield 12-14 Hull KR

Fri February 21: Warrington 18-12 Catalans

Fri February 21: Hull FC 4-46 Wigan

Sat February 22: Salford 6-32 Leeds

Sat February 22: Castleford 6-46 St Helens

Sun February 23: Leigh Leopards 24-10 Huddersfield

Round 3

Thurs February 27: Hull KR 42-0 Salford

Fri February 28: Huddersfield 10-11 Hull FC

Fri February 28: Leigh Leopards 34-6 Catalans

Sat March 1: Wakefield 6-26 St Helens

Sat March 1: Wigan 48-24 Warrington (Vegas)

Sun March 2: Leeds 38-24 Castleford

Round 4

Thurs March 6: Hull FC 22-22 Leigh Leopards

Fri March 7: St Helens 10-20 Hull KR

Fri March 7: Castleford 22-14 Salford

Sat March 8: Catalans 11-0 Leeds

Sun March 9: Warrington 16-30 Wakefield

Sun March 9: Wigan 44-18 Huddersfield

Round 5

Thurs March 20: Salford 23-10 Huddersfield

Fri March 21: St Helens 12-14 Warrington

Fri March 21: Wakefield 12-16 Hull FC

Sat March 22: Castleford 4-26 Catalans

Sat March 22: Leeds 12-10 Wigan

Sun March 23: Hull KR 30-0 Leigh Leopards

Round 6

Thurs March 27: Castleford 14-24 Hull FC

Fri March 28: Warrington 16-14 Leeds

Fri March 28: Leigh 14-40 Wakefield

Sat March 29: Catalans 13-14 St Helens

Sun March 30: Huddersfield 4-50 Hull KR

Sun March 30: Wigan 54-0 Salford

Round 7

Thurs April 10: Salford 0-28 Leeds

Fri April 11: Hull KR 12-28 Wigan

Fri April 11: St Helens 26-14 Wakefield

Sat April 12: Warrington 16-28 Hull FC

Sat April 12: Castleford 6-20 Leigh

Sun April 13: Huddersfield 18-38 Catalans

Round 8 - RIVALS ROUND

Thurs April 17: Wakefield 13-12 Castleford

Fri April 18: Hull FC 14-28 Hull KR

Fri April 18: Wigan 24-14 St Helens

Fri April 18: Leeds 28-6 Huddersfield

Sat April 19: Leigh 18-14 Warrington

Sat April 19: Catalans 38-10 Salford

Round 9

Thurs April 24: Warrington 32-18 St Helens

Fri April 25: Leeds 14-20 Hull KR

Sat April 26: Huddersfield 12-30 Castleford

Sat April 26: Salford 6-28 Leigh

Sat April 26: Catalans 24-20 Wakefield

Sun April 27: Hull FC 12-36 Wigan

Round 10 - MAGIC WEEKEND

Saturday May 3

Leigh 26-24 Catalans

Hull KR 54-0 Salford

St Helens 4-17 Leeds

Sunday 4th May

Huddersfield 12-10 Hull FC

Wigan 22-20 Warrington

Castleford 8-32 Wakefield

Round 11

Thurs May 15: St Helens 40-0 Catalans

Fri May 16: Wigan 36-28 Leigh

Fri May 16: Leeds 18-16 Hull FC

Sat May 17: Hull KR 34-0 Huddersfield

Sun May 18: Wakefield 40-10 Warrington

Sun May 18: Castleford 48-16 Salford

Round 12

Thurs May 22: Leigh 12-26 Hull FC

Fri May 23: Warrington 12-31 Hull KR

Fri May 23: Huddersfield 4-46 St Helens

Sat May 24: Castleford 6-29 Leeds

Sat May 24: Catalans 0-48 Wigan

Sun May 25: Wakefield 72-10 Salford

Round 13

Thurs May 29: Huddersfield 24-28 Leigh

Fri May 30: Warrington 34-24 Castleford

Fri May 30: Hull KR 34-4 St Helens

Fri May 30: Salford 6-46 Wigan

Sat May 31: Leeds 22-18 Wakefield

Sat May 31: Catalans 0-34 Hull FC

Round 14

Fri June 13: Hull KR 68-6 Catalans

Fri June 13: Hull FC 14-22 Castleford

Sat June 14: Huddersfield 18-22 Wigan

Sat June 14: Leeds 36-12 Warrington

Sun June 15: Wakefield 20-24 Leigh

Sun June 15: Salford 4-46 St Helens

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some exclusive footage as Wigan Warriors players, staff and fans celebrate their Super League Grand Final victory over Hull KR at Old Trafford

What do you need to know about the Super League in 2025?

Wigan have won the past two Super League titles, claiming the 2024 crown with a 9-2 victory over Grand Final debutants Hull KR in the showpiece season finale.

The 2025 campaign saw Wakefield return to the top level, replacing the London Broncos, under the new IMG grading system.

The 11 other clubs in the Betfred Super League remained the same, with Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons making up the competition.

The teams in Super League will not be determined by promotion or relegation from 2025 onwards. Instead, the 12 teams will be those who achieve the most points across a range of criteria, including fandom, on-field performance, finance, stadium and community.

Wakefield thumped Toulouse 36-0 to win the Championship Grand Final to complete the treble, meaning they would have also gained promotion under the old system as well as the new gradings.