Rugby League in Las Vegas 2025: Schedule, teams, dates, UK times, venue and how to watch as Super League heads to USA

Rugby league hits the USA on Saturday March 1 for a thrilling festival of action and Sky Sports is bringing you every game from Sin City.

We will have every tackle, try and big hit as Super League, NRL and International Women's Rugby League combine for a festival of the 13-player code.

Here is everything you need to know as rugby league takes over the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas...

Wigan Warriors' Kruise Leeming says he is excited about playing in Las Vegas and explains how the occasion shows the direction of rugby league

Why is Rugby League taking place in Vegas?

The Las Vegas round is a concept that started in 2024 when the NRL took two of its season-opening games to Las Vegas.

The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles took on South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters faced Brisbane Broncos, with the Roosters and Sea Eagles coming away with wins.

In a historic event, it was the first time rugby league had hit American shores for a season opener and now, it is only getting bigger and better in 2025.

Which teams are playing in Las Vegas 2025?

Here comes Super League! In 2025, the premier northern hemisphere competition will link up with Australia's top league to put on a show in Vegas.

A look back at Wigan Warriors' route to their second straight Super League title as they won an unprecedented quadruple

Reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors will go head-to-head with rivals Warrington Wolves in a blockbuster clash. The Warriors won it all in 2024 so will be the team to beat this year, but the Wolves cannot be underestimated and head coach Sam Burgess will want their season to hit a new gear with a statement win over their local foes.

Meanwhile, there is also some international women's action as England take on Australia as part of the event. England have been on an upwards trajectory over the last few years but face their sternest test yet when they take on the Jillaroos for the first time since 2017.

George Williams sent Warrington Wolves through to the Super League play-off semi-finals with a superb drop-goal against St Helens

Finally, there are two NRL contests as Canberra Raiders play New Zealand Warriors and reigning champions Penrith Panthers take on Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

Where is the 2025 Vegas round being held?

Highlights from the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII from Las Vegas

The matches will be staged at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, one of the most high-tech stadia in the world which is located just west of the Strip.

The Allegiant Stadium has been home to a number of iconic events, including Kansas City Chiefs' dramatic overtime Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers in 2024. This means it has seen Usher perform a half-time show and it has seen Taylor Swift on the field celebrating with Travis Kelce following his win.

Relive Super Bowl LVIII through the eyes of Taylor Swift!

Talking of Swift, the Allegiant was also a stop on her epic Eras Tour, which broke a multitude of records and went on for over two years.

Throughout the year, it is also the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and is where more than 40,000 attended the NRL's first Vegas promotion back in 2024.

Players to watch

There really are some SERIOUS stars on show when these eight teams hit Las Vegas to show America what rugby league is all about.

Wigan Warriors' Bevan French scored the only try in the 2024 Grand Final against Hull KR, which closely resembled Rob Burrow's Grand Final try for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens back in 2011

Within the ranks of the Wigan Warriors you have the likes of Bevan French, Jai Field and Junior Nsemba.

While French and Field will bring the pace, flair and create something out of nothing, expect Super League's Young Player of the Year Nsemba to run hard, tackle hard and make his mark.

Then in the Wolves' pack you have the likes of Matty Ashton, George Williams and Luke Yates.

Matty Ashton goes over to score for Warrington Wolves against Hull KR

Expect gravity-defying finishes from Ashton, unrivalled game smarts from Williams and big hits from forward Yates.

England then have a mountain of talent, with stalwart captain Jodie Cunningham, plus players who have tried their hand and found serious success in Australia, like Georgia Roche and Hollie-Mae Dodd.

They will come up against the world's best in the likes of Kezie Apps, Ali Brigginshaw and Dally M medal winner Olivia Kernick.

Nathan Cleary joined Jenna Brooks at half-time of the Wigan Warriors and Hull KR Super League Grand Final and dismissed any reports linking him with a move to Super League

Then, of course, there is the NRL champions which are teeming with talent and led by arguably the world's best player Nathan Cleary.

He needs no introduction and is doing everything he can to be back from off-season shoulder surgery to guide his team around the park once again.

Rugby League in Vegas - how to watch or stream

All the action from the event will be live on Sky Sports on March 1 from 8.30pm GMT.

After some bumper build-up, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves will kick-off at 9.30pm, with Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors from midnight.

Australian Jillaroos vs England Women will then take place from 2am, with the festival closing out with Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks from 4.30am.

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Full schedule

Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (9.30pm GMT)

NRL - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (12am)

Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am)

NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am)

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+.