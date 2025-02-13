Super League: Salford Red Devils forced to field reserves for season opener against St Helens due to salary caps

Salford Red Devils have confirmed they will be fielding 'predominantly reserve squad players' for their Betfred Super League opener against St Helens on Saturday due to ongoing disputes regarding salary caps.

A takeover of the club was announced earlier this month ahead of the 2025 season, live on Sky Sports, although the deal with the new ownership consortium is still pending final approval by the RFL.

Salford were last month issued a reduced sustainability cap of £1.2m and ordered to sell players by the Rugby Football League (RFL), which came two months after fellow Super League sides agreed to give them an advance in 2025 central distribution money.

Head coach Paul Rowley had a reduced squad at his disposal for last weekend's Challenge Cup win against Midlands Hurricanes, with the restrictions still not resolved in time for their trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday evening (5.30pm kick-off).

However, the club has chosen to field an even more weakened squad for their opening Super League clash, with just 17 players named to take on St Helens on Saturday that misses the likes of Ryan Brierley, Esan Marsters, and Nene Macdonald who did feature in the Cup.

In a statement, the club said: "Salford Red Devils can confirm that the club will still be under the restrictions of the sustainability cap for this weekend's opening Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens on Saturday February 15.

"As such, the club will be fielding a team featuring predominantly reserve squad players this weekend. Following the change of ownership, all documents have been submitted to the RFL for final approval, which is still ongoing.

"Although the club is disappointed to still be under the restriction, there is an understanding that the process requires the appropriate time to be completed and we are complying with each request as it is provided.

"It is hoped this will be completed in time for the first home fixture of the season against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday February 22."

In a statement on Friday, the RFL said: "The RFL have reinforced to Salford Red Devils the specific conditions which need to be met to allow the lifting of the salary cap restrictions that were imposed on the club in December as part of the conditions required for the advance in their central distribution.

"The necessary conditions for other subsequent steps have also been reconfirmed - the RFL ratification of a change in ownership at the club, involving the fit and proper persons test, and then potentially also for taking the club out of special measures."

Who will feature for St Helens?

Head coach Paul Wellens makes nine changes to the squad used for their victory over West Hull last weekend in the Betfred Challenge Cup, with senior Saints returning for their league opener.

Kyle Feldt could make his official club debut, while fellow recruits Tristan Sailor and Lewis Murphy - who both scored last Saturday on their Saints debuts, could make their first league appearances for St Helens.

Young guns Noah Stephens and Harry Robertson hold onto their places in the 21-man team after impressing last week.

St Helens' squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 2. Kyle Feldt, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Tristan Sailor, 7. Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. Daryl Clark, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Curtis Sironen, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13. Morgan Knowles, 14. Moses Mbye, 15. James Bell, 16. Matt Whitley, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jake Wingfield, 19. George Delaney, 20. Lewis Murphy, 21. Noah Stephens, 26. Harry Robertson.

