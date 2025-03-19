Josh Lynch: Warrington Wolves winger handed 16-month ban after failed drugs test for prohibited substance

Warrington Wolves winger Josh Lynch has been handed a 16-month ban after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

The 21-year-old returned an "adverse analytical finding" during a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) test in December 2023 for growth hormone ibutamoren, which is prohibited in sport.

Lynch, who was provisionally suspended by UKAD in February 2024, will be available for selection from June, with his ban including the time already served on the sidelines.

A UKAD statement read: "​​​Rugby league player Joshua Lynch has been banned from all World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport for a period of 16 months following Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) for the presence and use of a prohibited substance.

"Lynch was tested by UKAD on December 14, 2023 during a training session with Warrington Wolves. Analysis of Lynch's sample returned an adverse analytical finding for ibutamoren, a growth hormone.

"Ibutamoren is not approved for human use and is prohibited in sport at all times."

Lynch accepted he had violated anti-doping regulations but challenged the sanction after denying he knowingly or intentionally ingested ibutamoren.

Lynch claimed accidental consumption had occurred after making a protein shake in a blender which had been used by a friend previously to make a shake containing ibutamoren.

Expert scientific analysis found Lynch's claim to be plausible, with an additional sample from January 2024 indicating he could not have been a regular user.

The case was referred to the independent National Anti-Doping panel (NADP) for hearing in December 2024, where Lynch and his friend gave evidence before being cross-examined by UKAD.

The NADP's ruling in January accepted Lynch's account, ruling he had not acted with intent as a 16-month ban was imposed.

Warrington Wolves declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.