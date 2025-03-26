England to face Australia in rugby league's Ashes for the first time since 2003

England have announced they will face rivals Australia in the rugby league Ashes this October for the first time since 2003.

Test matches between the two nations will be held in London, Liverpool and Leeds across three Saturdays from October 25.

The tour will feature the first rugby league international at Wembley Stadium since the 2013 World Cup, as well as a clash at Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and Headingley in Leeds.

Everton's interim chief executive officer, Colin Chong, said: "We are delighted to welcome the Rugby League Ashes series to Everton Stadium this autumn.

"As well as being home to Everton, our new stadium was built to also host world-class sporting and entertainment events. Securing an international fixture of this magnitude demonstrates Everton Stadium's status as one of the UK's leading venues.

"The rivalry between England and Australia in rugby league has a rich history and we are excited to welcome fans of the sport to our city and our stadium, which will offer an unforgettable experience in a state-of-the-art setting on the banks of the River Mersey."

The Kangaroos have won the last 13 rugby league Ashes series dating back to 1970, with the series previously contested by Great Britain rather than England.

It is eight years since the nations last met - in the 2017 World Cup final in Brisbane, with Australia winning 6-0. They also won all three Test matches on the most recent tour in 2003.

Rhodri Jones, Rugby League commercial managing director, said: "This is the news we've all been waiting for - everyone in the England set-up and tens of thousands of England rugby league fans.

"We welcome back Mal Meninga and the Kangaroos to England for an Ashes series and we have three fantastic venues which will showcase the very best of international rugby league.

"After 22 years this is rivalry reignited, that will have a truly national resonance as England look to regain the rugby league Ashes."

Australia Rugby League chairman Peter V'landys said Kangaroo tours have produced some of the greatest moments in the history of the game.

"We are proud to revive one of the great rugby league traditions with the first Ashes series and Kangaroo tour of England in 22 years. The ARLC believes in the international game and the commission was behind this historic tour to support the growth of the game in the north.

"Kangaroo tours are an iconic part of rugby league folklore and have always delivered thrilling contests. The current generation of Kangaroos players have never experienced the magic of a Kangaroo tour and I'm delighted they will have a chance to cement their own legacy alongside the greats of the past."

England vs Australia

First Test - Saturday October 25, Wembley Stadium, London

Second Test - Saturday November 1, Everton Stadium, Liverpool

Third Test - Saturday November 8, Headingley Stadium, Leeds

