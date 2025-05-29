Super League: Leigh Leopards resist Huddersfield Giants fightback to reignite play-off charge

Leigh held on for a thrilling 28-24 win at much-improved Huddersfield to reignite their Super League play-off challenge.

The Leopards, who bounced back from successive defeats to leapfrog Leeds into third place, deservedly led 28-6 with 15 minutes remaining before the Giants stormed back with three late scores to set up a nerve-jangling finish.

Huddersfield made a promising start after soaking up early pressure - full-back George Flanagan was unflappable under several high kicks - and briefly threatened Salford's try line, only to fall behind in the 17th minute.

Leigh's loose forward Isaac Liu darted into a gap on to hooker Edwin Ipape's short pass and went in under the posts for a converted score to put the visitors 6-0 up.

The Leopards doubled their lead eight minutes later through Ben McNamara's fine try, which he also converted.

Leigh wing Keanan Brand burst clear down the right and although he was hauled down by Flanagan, McNamara was up in support to take the offload and scoot over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben McNamara supported Keanan Brand on a long sprint to finish off a superb move for Leigh against Huddersfield

Giants scrum-half Adam Clune then lifted the home crowd with a break from his own half and although the supporting Flanagan was tackled, his sizzling solo effort soon after dragged the Giants back into the match.

Huddersfield threw the ball wide just inside Leigh's half and although Flanagan still had plenty to do after collecting Clune's pass, he dummied inside and then stepped around Leigh full-back David Armstrong to go over, touching down under the posts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Huddersfield Giants' George Flanagan showed off amazing footwork in for his try against Leigh Leopards

The Giants trailed 12-6 at the break, but Leigh came charging out of the blocks at the start of the second to soon regain their 12-point advantage.

A quick set from Leigh caught the home side napping and quick hands sent Armstrong darting through a gap for their third try, brilliantly converted from out wide by McNamara.

Another scintillating break set up Leigh's fourth. This time Lachlan Lam scampered 70 metres from Darnell McIntosh's offload and after being held up, he dived in at the corner from the next set.

Leigh sensed the game was there for the taking and increased their lead with a fifth score after second row Frankie Halton smashed through a tackle.

McNamara added the extras and Leigh, after shifting through the gears, cruised into a 28-6 lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lachlan Lamb scored a superb try for Huddersfield against Leigh, but was he onside at the end?

Giants refused to bow though and a brilliant finish in the corner from wing Adam Swift, converted from the touchline by Flanagan, gave home fans hope of a grandstand finish.

Wing Sam Halsall's length-of-the field effort and Leroy Cudjoe's close-range finish after a spilled high kick - both converted - closed the gap to 28-24, but Leigh held on for a nail-biting victory.

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.