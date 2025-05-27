Super League half-term report: How your is club doing at halfway mark as Hull KR, Wigan Warriors lead the way

We are approaching the halfway mark of the Super League season and want to know how you think your club have performed so far...

Think they have shown they are the team to beat? Is there room for improvement? Think the season was over before it even began? Let us know via the votes below!

1) Hull KR

The Robins are having a stormer of a season so far, losing just once in the 12 games they have played - against Wigan Warriors. They have also reached the Challenge Cup final and it truly looks like it could be the year that the 1985 tag disappears.

2) Wigan Warriors

While the Warriors suffered a tough Challenge Cup exit to Hull FC, they have been strong in the league and sit just two points behind leaders Hull KR. They seem to be growing into their campaign and that steely defence is still there alongside some silky attack. Will they be confident of returning to Old Trafford in October once again?

3) Leeds Rhinos

Under Brad Arthur, Leeds Rhinos have turned into a side that can put in an 80-minute performance and they are now in third as a result. That is even with narrow losses to the Robins and Warrington Wolves. While the halcyon days of old may not be here just yet, the Rhinos are definitely on an upwards trajectory.

4) Leigh Leopards

Seven wins, one draw, and four losses - Leigh have been quiet contenders in 2025. While they have suffered tough losses to Wigan and Hull FC over the past couple of weeks, they will know that if they get a run together, they could be in the mix come the play-offs.

5) St Helens

St Helens' motto is 'Ex Terra Lucem' which means 'out of the darkness comes light'. After Magic Weekend, St Helens were certainly in the darkness after another disastrous defeat but wins against Catalans and Huddersfield have cautiously excited observers. With tougher tests on the horizon, the second half of the season looks like it will be defining.

6) Wakefield Trinity

As the newly promoted side, Wakefield have pulled off a fair few scalps in the first half of this season and now full of confidence, they are showing no signs of slowing down. The play-offs? A realistic goal if they can keep pushing.

7) Hull FC

Compared to 2024, this is a completely different Hull FC. They have grit, determination, and are delighting their fans with some of the big performances they have put in. The Black and Whites have had a tendency to drop off in the latter half of a season so John Cartwright is tasked with ensuring that does not happen in 2025.

8) Catalans Dragons

The Dragons are in quite the predicament. They have parted ways with head coach of eight years, Steve McNamara, and head into Round 13 on the back off difficult losses to St Helens and Wigan. Can Joel Tomkins find a way to get them back on track?

9) Warrington Wolves

Warrington have had a strange season so far. They are in the Challenge Cup final but have five wins and seven losses in Super League to their name. What has some people questioning their level is the manner of some of those defeats. Now we will see if they can get players back and reach levels that those within their camp think they can.

10) Castleford Tigers

Danny McGuire has admittedly had a tough season so far as he tries to get Castleford competing. They have picked up three wins but been the favourite in all three. They must try and find an extra gear to power through to the back end of the season.

11) Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield have truly struggled in 2025, picking up just one win across 12 matches so far. That win was a good one against Hull FC at Magic Weekend but since they have leaked points. They need to regroup to try and move away from the bottom.

12) Salford Red Devils

Salford's season has been plagued with financial turmoil and with it, they have suffered defeat after defeat. Things do not look like they will get better for Paul Rowley's side any time soon as 2025 gets tougher and tougher.

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button