Super League needs London-based side as 'nobody knows what Wigan is', says Jon Wilkin

Sky Sports Rugby League's Jon Wilkin believes Super League needs a London-based team as "nobody knows what Wigan is or where St Helens is".

With rumours of the NRL buying into the Super League, Wilkin expressed the need for a team from the country's capital due to its notability.

This comes as London Broncos announced a five-year plan to realise a new vision for rugby league in London and the south east.

"When you go and play rugby in Toronto, you realise that nobody knows what Wigan is or where St Helens is," Wilkin said on Sky Sports' The Verdict.

"When you talk about our country, your eyes are drawn to London. It's one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

"It's an incredible city to live in - too expensive for me but other people seem to be able to afford it quite well.

"The talk of the NRL buying into the Super League, that probably backs up why London's important.

"Because if you're Peter V'landys in the NRL and you're looking at a competition that's got London as a name in its competition, it's infinitely more attractive.

"We need two elements - a team in France, or two teams in France, and that London franchise, and then things are looking rosy."

London Broncos' five-year plan under Leeds chief

Outgoing Leeds CEO Gary Hetherington, who is currently working in an advisory role with the Broncos, hosted a media event at Australia House in London on Wednesday where he outlined plans to develop the sport in London and the south east of England.

He plans to develop a new ownership group to take the club out of their financial difficulties, launch a new brand for the 2026 season and reinstate the London Player Academy, while also confirming the club will remain based at AFC Wimbledon's Plough Lane.

As part of the plans, London Broncos are working with Australian firm Freshwater Strategy with the aim to become a "world-class franchise under new ownership".

"Rugby league is at a significant moment, both nationally and globally, and London needs to be a part of that," Hetherington said.

"The sport may have been born in the north but its links to London stretch back more than a century - even before the decision to take the Challenge Cup final to Wembley in 1929.

"This year, Wembley will stage two major rugby league occasions - Betfred Challenge Cup Finals Day on June 7, followed by the first Ashes Test in 22 years.

"That's a timely reminder of the importance of the health of the sport in London and the south as we continue to stage our major occasions in front of a national audience."

