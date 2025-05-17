Super League: Hull KR beat Huddersfield Giants 34-0 with six tries to return to top of table

Joe Burgess scored twice as Hull KR eventually kicked on to beat Huddersfield Giants in Saturday's Super League

Hull KR returned to the top of the Super League table after eventually breaking the resistance of a tenacious Huddersfield to record a 34-0 win at Sewell Group Craven Park.

The Robins won 50-4 at the John Smith's Stadium seven weeks ago but were maybe nursing a hangover from booking their Challenge Cup final spot last Saturday as they were lacklustre for large spells here.

Joe Burgess' try was all that separated the teams for just under an hour before Mikey Lewis started and finished a move that gave the league leaders some breathing room, from which they did not look back.

Tyrone May, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown and Burgess then all dotted down as Rovers scored five tries in the last 21 minutes, with Arthur Mourgue converting all five second-half scores.

It was a fifth win in a row in all competitions for Willie Peters' side as they reclaimed their two-point cushion over Wigan, who went top for 24 hours after seeing off Leigh.

Struggling Huddersfield, who claimed their first win of the season last time out by beating Hull FC, were resolute in defence before being overwhelmed late on but lacked badly for a creative outlet.

They struggled to get out of their own half early on and an Oliver Wilson knock-on allowed Rovers an opportunity they did not pass up.

Burgess was the beneficiary, trotting on over in the corner following a fluid move along the left as he backed up his score in last weekend's Challenge Cup semi-final win over Catalans Dragons.

When Lewis split two defenders to touch down, it seemed the floodgates were beginning to open but the try was disallowed for obstruction in the build-up.

The hosts were far from fluent, though, and might have been fortunate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was only yellow-carded for rushing into a high challenge that left Matty English bloodied in the 25th minute.

Huddersfield could not capitalise on the brief one-man advantage, with Jacob Gagai held up over the line on the right, although they only trailed 4-0 at the break.

Mikey Lewis was also among the try scorers as Hull KR secured a fifth win in a row

Lewis demonstrated his talismanic abilities by darting through Huddersfield's idling defence and racing half the length of the field but the chance went begging as Jai Whitbread knocked on moments later.

But another breakaway from Lewis, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the reverse fixture, drew a penalty and the stand-off powered his way over the line just before the hour mark.

That proved the breaking point for Huddersfield as May barrelled through Wilson and George Flanagan Jr to touch down while Tanginoa and Brown charged over on the left late on.

Burgess then bagged his second try and his side's sixth three minute from time by racing past Flanagan Jr to cross and add further gloss to a one-sided scoreline that flattered the home side.

