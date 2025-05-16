Super League: Wigan Warriors hold on in frenzied 36-28 win over Leigh Leopards as Leeds Rhinos beat Hull FC 18-16

Wigan Warriors held on to extend their winning streak to six in a row with a frenzied 36-28 victory over Leigh Leopards in round 11 of the Super League at The Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan were on top in the first half through tries from Liam Marshall, Jake Wardle, Adam Keighran, Junior Nsemba and Kaide Ellis, Keighran adding four conversions to keep their points tally ticking.

Leigh managed to hit back with converted efforts from Tesi Niu and Joe Ofahengaue but were 28-12 down at the break.

The Leopards looked to make the game a contest as Ethan O'Neill went over twice in quick succession but tries from Zack Eckersley and Kruise Leeming brough an end to their short-lived hopes.

There was then a serious injury to Eckersley, the young Wigan winger being stretchered off and sent to hospital with a neck issue following what looked to be a crusher tackle.

Owen Trout managed to get nerves jangling for the home outfit once again as he went over to bring the score to 36-28 but it was too little too late for Adrian Lam's side.

Elsewhere, a late Ryan Hall try gave Leeds Rhinos a close 18-16 win over Hull FC.

Wigan prove too strong for Leigh in Battle of the Borough

It took only five minutes for Wigan to ensure it would not be another 1-0 between these two outfits, some magic hands from Jai Field finding Liam Marshall unmarked out wide to scamper over in the corner, Adam Keighran converting from out wide for the 6-0 lead.

It didn't take long until Wigan were then over again, Field the instigator as he broke through the defensive line then found Wardle in support, Wigan 12-0 up and not looking like they were going to stop.

Leigh battled back into the match and managed to hit back through Niu, the powerful centre charging through from short range and Gareth O'Brien with the conversion to put the game finely poised at 12-6.

However, the Leopards hitting back gave Wigan only more intent and some Bevan French flair sent Keighran through on a brilliant line and then just two minutes later, the Warriors then pounced on a Leopards error as they allow the kick to bounce, Wardle collecting and sending onto Nsemba to run in under the sticks.

Wigan's scoring in the first 40 was then rounded off by a bizarre Ellis effort, the loose forward looking to be held up short of the line before being able to stretch over, Keighran adding two more points again to put Wigan 28-6 up.

Leigh did manage to fire back just before half-time through Ofahengaue but had a difficult 28-12 scoreline to make up in the second half.

They started well on that hunt as they were first on the scoreboard after the break as O'Neill got a double, two set restarts getting them close to the line for him to slide through before he replicated his effort, Ben McNamara taking over kicking duties to put the score at 28-22, converting one but missing the other.

With just a converted try separating the sides, the Warriors dented all of Leigh's hopes just a few minutes after they had been raised, French using his stunning dancing footwork to send Eckersley diving over in the corner, giving Wigan a 10-point advantage.

The breathing room on the scoreboard gave Wigan freedom and their explosive left edge then combined to send Leeming over, a long stoppage occurring with just 15 minutes left on the clock as Eckersley stayed down with what seemed to be a neck injury, the youngster being stretchered off.

Wigan continued to chance their arm following the break in play but it was the visitors who went over on the 75th minute, Trout running a brilliant line to walk in under the posts and McNamara converting to bring the score to 36-28.

However, the points came too late for the Leopards to make the game a contest once again.

Hall produces moment of magic to secure win for Leeds

Ryan Hall pounced with less than two minutes left to snatch a dramatic 18-16 Super League win for Leeds over Hull FC at Headingley.

Veteran Hall delivered his trademark diving finish in the corner amid raucous scenes as the Rhinos, below par for long periods of the match, completed a stunning comeback to seal the points.

It was harsh on the visitors, who dominated for long periods having regrouped from the shock early loss of Jordan Rapana, who left the field on a spinal board following a 10th-minute collision with Jake Connor.

Twice Hull had chiselled out a two-score lead only for moments of carelessness to undermine their efforts, and with their season quickly seeming to turn sour, the massed ranks of visiting fans were left to rue a fourth consecutive defeat.

The secret behind Bevan French brilliance?

Player of the match Bevan French speaking to Sky Sports:

"When I figure it out I'll let you know! I think it's just the way I grew up playing rugby league, in the middle of nowhere, out in the sticks. There wasn't any grass or bitumen, so I didn't want to get tackled, so that free-flowing, entertaining rugby league probably comes from there. It's definitely helped me get where I am today."

Peet: Important to win when not playing great | Lam 'proud' of Leigh rally

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet speaking to Sky Sports:

"Absolutely [they made hard work of it]. A game of changes in momentum and we need to be better when we don't have momentum.

"But Leigh are a good team, and that's what happens when you play against quality teams, you don't get things your own way. There was a point there where I thought they might get us.

"You're not going to be great every week, but when you're not great, the important thing is you pick up the wins when you're playing teams in and around you.

"Leigh were fantastic, they exposed a few areas we need to learn from and that is good."

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam speaking to Sky Sports:

"I'm pretty happy, not with the loss, but the way we rallied when the game got away from us early on. In the middle we were tenacious and hung on in there. I've been looking for that all season, so I'm really pleased at the way we rallied.

"I felt from half-time we were outstanding in certain periods. There were some tough decisions at crucial parts of the game that influenced momentum, that was key as well, but I couldn't be any prouder of the way my guys went."

