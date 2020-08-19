LISTEN: Former Super League Man of Steel Adrian Vowles on the Golden Point podcast

Adrian Vowles joins the Golden Point podcast this week

On this week's Golden Point podcast, 1999 Super League Man of Steel Adrian Vowles joins the the panel to discuss the subject of leadership.

The Castleford Tigers' great joins Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Barrie McDermott for a wide-ranging interview.

Vowles explains how growing up on a sheep and cattle property in Queensland shaped his leadership skills, and how he adapted them when it came to playing rugby league.

He reflects on his time with Castleford too, recalling how embracing the culture of the club and the supporters helped him overcome a tough start to life in the UK to become Tigers captain.

Plus, the 49-year-old talks about how he transferred those leadership skills into the coaching sphere - first at Wakefield Trinity and now in his role as Fiji national women's team head coach.