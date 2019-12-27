Top five rugby league moments of the decade from 2010 to 2019

Ryan Hall's winner against Huddersfield in 2015 featured highly in our poll

As the decade draws to a close, we take a closer look at the top five moments of the past 10 years in rugby league as voted for by Sky Sports' website users.

There were 15 moments to choose from, and we count those down in reverse order before getting to the five most popular.

The results are as follows…

15. Jarrod Sammut stars on his debut for North Wales Crusaders; 14. Cronulla Sharks end their half-century wait for a Premiership title; 13. Fiji knock New Zealand out of 2017 World Cup; 12. Super League in Barcelona; 11. Sonny Bill Williams signs for Toronto Wolfpack; 10. Scotland stun New Zealand at 2016 Four Nations; 9. Catalans Dragons win 2018 Challenge Cup; 8. Luke Gale's 2017 Super League semi-final drop goal; 7. Blake Green's 2013 Grand Final man-of-the-match performance while injured; 6. Tonga make history by beating Australia.

5. Sinfield, Peacock and Leuluai go out on a high

Jamie Peacock, Kevin Sinfield and Kylie Leuluai celebrate Leeds' 2015 Grand Final triumph

The 2015 Grand Final provided a fairy-tale ending for three of Leeds Rhinos' greats of the Super League era, sending Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai into the next stage of their careers as winners of the domestic treble.

It had not been plain sailing, however. Leeds' form in the league had slumped following their Challenge Cup success in August and they only snatched the League Leaders' Shield in the dying seconds of the final round of the regular season - but more on that later.

The 22-20 victory over Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford book-ended something of a tale of redemption for Rhinos skipper Sinfield as well, who was surprisingly dropped by head coach Brian McDermott in April of that year and had to wait to earn his spot back in the side.

But the 34-year-old, who was switching to rugby union to join Yorkshire Carnegie, and retiring forwards Peacock and Leuluai got the perfect send-off - with Sinfield appropriately kicking what turned out to be the winning points after converting Josh Walters' 64th-minute try.

4. Rob Burrow's 2011 Grand Final solo try

1:17 Watch as Rob Burrow slices through the St Helens defence in the 2011 Grand Final Watch as Rob Burrow slices through the St Helens defence in the 2011 Grand Final

Another moment from a Grand Final and it was one which sent Leeds on their way to their first Super League triumph of the decade.

The Rhinos had to play three matches to reach the Grand Final in 2011 after finishing fifth in the regular season, overcoming Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and League Leaders' Shield winners Warrington Wolves to secure a return to Old Trafford.

Their opponents were the previous year's runners-up St Helens and it needed two key contributions from man of the match Rob Burrow to help secure the win, the first of which was his outstanding solo try which opened the scoring.

Taking the ball from a dummy-half pass just inside Saints' half, interchange man Burrow left several defenders grasping at thin air before sprinting clear to score near the posts. Later on in the match, another run set up Ryan Hall to score the try which put Leeds back in front after going 16-6 down.

3. David Hodgson's derby delight for Rovers

1:47 Watch David Hodgson snatch a last-gasp victory for Hull KR over Hull FC Watch David Hodgson snatch a last-gasp victory for Hull KR over Hull FC

A win over your bitterest rivals is sweet enough, never mind it coming at Magic Weekend and thanks to a thrilling try scored in the final minute to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

And perhaps even more so when the scorer is one of your own - as was the case when David Hodgson sprinted clear to score the decisive try for hometown club Hull Kingston Rovers against Hull FC at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

What is even more remarkable is that the win came after the team from the west of the city had been leading 30-16 with 15 minutes to play, but tries from Sam Latus and Michael Dobson - despite some feeling the final pass to the scrum-half was forward - hauled Rovers back into contention.

Then, with time ticking away, Rovers worked an attack from a scrum deep in their own half, moving the ball wide to Hodgson for the former Great Britain winger to set off from around 50 metres out and out-pace the Black and Whites' defence down the left wing to secure a 32-30 win.

2. Ryan Hall's League Leaders' Shield clincher

0:42 Watch Ryan Hall's solo score to seal the League Leaders' Shield for Leeds Watch Ryan Hall's solo score to seal the League Leaders' Shield for Leeds

The destiny of the 2015 League Leaders' Shield was in doubt right up until the final seconds of the regular season, with Wigan and Leeds both vying for the prize and top seeding for the upcoming play-off semi-finals.

Wigan did what they had to do by trouncing Castleford Tigers 47-12 at home, but then faced a wait for news from Huddersfield, where the Rhinos were in action against their Yorkshire rivals.

When Kevin Sinfield kicked a penalty to level the match at 16-16, it seemed as if the visitors were happy to take the draw and make certain of a home semi-final for finishing second. However, there was still a twist in the tale to come.

With barely five seconds left, Danny McGuire gambled on a chip-kick over the defence and it was fielded perfectly by Hall, who turned on the afterburners and raced clear along the left touchline for the score which saw Leeds top the table on points difference from the Warriors.

1. Gareth O'Brien wins 2016 Million Pound Game for Salford

2:19 Relieve the final moments of the nail-biting 2016 Million Pound Game between Salford and Hull KR Relieve the final moments of the nail-biting 2016 Million Pound Game between Salford and Hull KR

With two minutes to go in the 2016 relegation decider, Salford Red Devils look all but down as they trailed hosts Hull Kingston Rovers 18-10. Yet unconverted tries from Niall Evalds and Greg Johnson ensured the nervous wait for both teams would be extended into extra time.

They would not have to wait long for an outcome though as Salford's first attacking set saw them make it up into Rovers' half, before Gareth O'Brien attempted an audacious drop goal to win the match from just under 50 metres out.

It was O'Brien who had failed to convert either of the Red Devils' late tries which kept their survival hopes intact, but he showed no sign of being affected by those misses as he let fly with a long-range effort.

It proved to be the right decision as the ball sailed between the posts, sparking wild celebrations from Salford's players, travelling fans and then-club owner Marwan Koukash. Rovers, meanwhile, were left to contemplate what might have been.