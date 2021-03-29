25 years of Super League with Sky Sports

We celebrate 25 years of Super League with a takeover day on Sky Sports Arena.

Sky Sports Arena will broadcast wall-to-wall rugby league programmes, including highlights of classic Grand Final matches.

The new Super League competition saw rugby league move from being a winter sport in the UK to a summer sport and kicked off with plenty of razzmatazz at Charlety Stadium in Paris.

A crowd of nearly 17,000 turned up to watch Paris win 30-24 with the first-ever Super League try being scored by Frédéric Banquet.

