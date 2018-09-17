Toronto Wolfpack's Jack Bussey facing eight-game biting ban

Toronto forward Jack Bussey is facing a lengthy suspension for biting

Toronto Wolfpack’s forward Jack Bussey is facing a suspension of at least eight matches after being charged with grade F biting.

Bussey appeared to bite the ear of Bastien Ader during Toronto's 13-12 Super 8s Qualifiers victory over Toulouse on Saturday and the incident has now been referred to a tribunal.

Referee Tom Grant stopped play 12 minutes into the match after being alerted to the claim and went to examine Ader's ear before placing the incident on report.

1:47 Toronto forward Jack Bussey appeared to bite the ear of Bastien Ader Toronto forward Jack Bussey appeared to bite the ear of Bastien Ader

Toronto announced on Monday that they had stood down the former London and Featherstone back-rower and he had left the camp to return to England.

Bussey was also handed a one-match penalty notice for a grade B high tackle at the Lamport Stadium.

Toronto Wolfpack vs Widnes Vikings Live on

Meanwhile, Tom Lineham is in danger of missing Warrington's Super League play-off semi-final after he was given a three-match penalty notice for a grade C high tackle in his side's defeat at Wigan.

The winger has until 11am on Tuesday to fight the charge and face a disciplinary hearing.

1:20 Toronto 13-12 Toulouse Toronto 13-12 Toulouse

The Rugby Football League's match review panel also issued one-match penalty notices to Leeds second-rower Brett Ferres (grade A dangerous contact), Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Simon (grade B punching) and London's Will Lovell (grade B shoulder charge).

Wakefield half-back Jacob Miller (grade A punching), Widnes back-rower Tom Olbison (grade A dangerous contact) and London hooker Eloi Pelissier (grade A trip) were charged but escaped a ban.

1:17 Wigan 26-6 Warrington Wigan 26-6 Warrington

Catalans forward Greg Bird (dangerous contact) and Wakefield hooker Kyle Wood (running in) received cautions.

Watch Toronto Wolfpack v Widnes Vikings on Saturday. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Arena at 5:15pm.