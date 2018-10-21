Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves warned over Super League Grand Final fracas

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves players exchange heated words at the end of the first half at Old Trafford

Super League Grand Finalists Wigan and Warrington have been given warnings over a tunnel fracas at Old Trafford.

Players from both teams were seen scuffling as they returned to the dressing rooms at half-time during the title decider on October 13, which the Warriors won 12-4.

Prop Romain Navarrete said afterwards he intervened to protect his Wigan and France team-mate Morgan Escare after he appeared to be pushed by Warrington centre Bryson Goodwin.

The incident was included in the match commissioner's report and studied by the Rugby Football League, which decided it constituted a brawl.

1:55 Highlights from the 2018 Grand Final as Wigan and Warrington clash at Old Trafford. Highlights from the 2018 Grand Final as Wigan and Warrington clash at Old Trafford.

A statement said: "Warnings have been issued to Wigan and Warrington under B1:38 which states:

"Each club shall ensure that none of its players or club officials engage in a brawl.

"A brawl is defined as a total of two or more players or club officials from a team being involved in an incident of fighting or aggressive physical contact on the pitch and surrounding areas before, during or after a match."