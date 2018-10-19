Zak Hardaker to enter rehab following drink-driving conviction but Wigan Warriors stand by player

Wigan Warriors have confirmed Zak Hardaker will enter rehabilitation after his conviction for drink-driving

Wigan Warriors have confirmed Zak Hardaker will remain with the club but will undergo a period of rehabilitation following his conviction for drink-driving.

Hardaker pleaded guilty to drink-driving at Leeds Magistrates' Court last week, and was given a 20-month ban from driving.

Prosecutors had told how, when approached by police officers, he parked his car down a cul-de-sac along Knottingly Road, Pontefract, and ran away on foot.

"After the Warriors concluded an internal investigation regarding Hardaker's arrest for drink-driving on Tuesday 26th September they have agreed with the 27-year-old that he should undergo a period of treatment for his relationship with alcohol," Wigan announced in a statement.

"Hardaker will immediately begin a process of professional and personal rehabilitation with the Sporting Chance Clinic and will also be monitored closely by the club before entering a daily programme."

Hardaker is currently serving a 14-month ban from rugby for cocaine use

The programme will include volunteer work, work experience, mentoring days and wellbeing meetings with club's player welfare manager, Steve McCormack.

"I'd like to make clear that we are extremely disappointed with Zak's actions on the evening of the 26th September," club chairman Ian Lenagan said.

"Drink driving is completely unacceptable, and we are pleased the matter has been dealt with by the courts so firmly. Nonetheless, we have thought long and hard about what the correct thing to do is for Wigan.

"It would be easy for us to cut our losses with Zak and deny him the opportunity to play for Wigan but we are not going to do that.

"Our duty of care as employers is to help Zak address the fundamental problems that he has had for some time - issues that we believe could and should have been confronted already."

Hardaker, who is currently serving a 14-month ban from rugby for cocaine use, signed for Wigan in May. Although he is not officially allowed to join up with them until November 8 when the ban expires, he was allowed to begin training at the club just over a month ago.