Awful to watch Zak Hardaker keep self-destructing, says Paul Sculthorpe MBE

Zak Hardaker joined Wigan in May following his sacking by Castleford

Paul Sculthorpe MBE says it's "awful to watch" Zak Hardaker keep "self-destructing" after it was announced the 26-year-old has been charged with drink-driving.

Hardaker, who is currently serving a 14-month ban after testing positive for cocaine in the build-up to last year's Super League Grand Final, signed for Wigan Warriors in May following his sacking by the Tigers.

The Warriors confirmed his arrest in a statement on Thursday and the 26-year-old will appear in court on October 11.

"I'm just disappointed really in Zak," Sculthorpe told Sky Sports.

"He's coming back off the drug suspension where he should be doing everything 110 per cent correctly to earn the respect back and earn the respect of his new team-mates.

"He's a great lad Zak and an unbelievably talented player. It's awful to watch him keep self-destructing and he's costing himself a career.

"While he's missing games he's getting older and he's no doubt losing money. We want to see him out on the field, doing what he does best. And, that week of the Grand Final last year, which I believe cost Castleford a lot.

"People want to see players like Zak Hardaker running out at Old Trafford and not in the headlines for the wrong reasons."

Hardaker's suspension for taking cocaine expires in November

Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott also conveyed his dismay at the latest situation regarding the 26-year-old and shared his concern for Hardaker.

"Like Scully (Paul Sculthorpe) I'm disappointed," he said. "But, it's difficult for me because I know Zak and going to watch him as an U21s player at Featherstone, recommending Leeds take a look at him.

"When he signed for Leeds being part of that process, being his coach and player welfare manager at different points.

"I'm just upset for him because like Scully said there, he's a really talented rugby player that I hope will get to the end of his career and be happy with what he's achieved on the field and be working towards some kind of clarity in his mind off it."