Liverpool's Anfield stadium to host Super League's 2019 Magic Weekend

Wigan have been the most successful team in Magic Weekend history

Rugby league returns to Anfield in May when Liverpool's iconic stadium hosts Dacia Magic Weekend, live on Sky Sports, next year.

Anfield was the venue for England's second Test win against New Zealand last week, and now all 12 Super League clubs will have the chance to play in front of the stadium's famous Kop.

First held at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium (now Principality Stadium) in 2007, Magic Weekend has since been staged at Murrayfield, Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and Newcastle's St James' Park.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: "On behalf of the Super League clubs, we're delighted to be taking the Dacia Magic Weekend to one of the most famous stadiums in the world.

Tommy Makinson celebrates his try for England against New Zealand at Anfield

"Anfield and Liverpool Football Club have embraced our sport - throughout all our discussions on the Magic Weekend, they made it very clear to us that they wanted that relationship to continue. The game should be proud that Anfield has become a rugby league venue.

"I would also like to thank Mayor Joe Anderson for his support for what will be a great weekend for Super League and the City of Liverpool.

Newly-promoted London Broncos last played at Magic Weekend in 2014

"I had the privilege of working in the city for more than a decade and I know Super League fans will have a great time not only at Anfield but in one of our country's most vibrant and exciting cities. The place is special - it's a perfect fit for the celebratory atmosphere of Magic.

"I'd also like to thank the city of Newcastle and Newcastle United for hosting the Magic Weekend so well over the past four seasons. They've created so many great memories for Super League and our fans, and have set the bar very high for Liverpool. Newcastle has inked its place into Super League history."

Anfield will host 12 matches on Magic Weekend at the end of May

Magic Weekend fixtures in full:

Saturday May 25

14:00 - Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

16:30 - Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

19:00 - Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Sunday May 26

13:00 - Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers

15:30 - Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

18:00 - St Helens v Castleford Tigers