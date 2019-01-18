Super League 2019: When does the season get underway?

Super League 2019 gets underway on Thursday, January 31

Details of the opening round of Super League XXIV, starting with the derby between St Helens and Wigan on Sky Sports.

There will be 200 live games from all areas of the sport on our screens this year, including the Betfred Super League, World Club Challenge, Betfred Championship, Challenge Cup and NRL.

The Super League season kicks off on Thursday, January 31, with reigning champions Wigan playing early-season favourites St Helens in the first ever traditional opening-night derby.

Then on Friday night it's the Hull derby on Sky Sports, before we head over to Warrington to see the 2018 Grand Finalists take on the most successful club of the Super League era, Leeds Rhinos, at home on February 2.

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors Live on

Elsewhere in the opening weekend, on Friday night Castleford play host to Catalans at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle, while Salford head to the John Smith's to take on Huddersfield.

On Sunday, the newly-promoted London Broncos are back in Super League action as they host Wakefield in Ealing.

Betfred Super League Fixtures - Round 1

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (Thursday, January 31, 7.45pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Hull KR vs Hull FC (Friday, February 1, 7.45pm on Sky Sports Arena)

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons (Friday, February 1, 7.45pm)

Warrington face Leeds in the opening round of Super League XXIV

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (Friday, February 1, 7.45pm)

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (Saturday, February 2, 5pm on Sky Sports Arena)

London Broncos v Wakefield Trinity (Sunday, February 3, 3pm)