Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after round one?
Last Updated: 06/02/19 3:12pm
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in after the first round of the 2019 Super League season.
The Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.
A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game in 2019 and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.
The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.
Round One's Three-Point winners:
HULL KR VS HULL FC: MITCH GARBUTT
Garbutt helped Hull KR to a dramatic Humberside derby victory. Rovers beat rivals FC in the final seconds of their opening game thanks to a debut Jimmy Keinhorst try. Garbutt also scored on his debut, while racking up an impressive 161 metres.
HUDDERSFIELD VS SALFORD: NIALL EVALDS
Evalds scored a second-half hat-trick as Salford Red Devils defeated Huddersfield Giants 34-14 at the John Smith's Stadium. The Red Devils' full-back also assisted a try to condemn Huddersfield to a round-one loss.
WARRINGTON VS LEEDS: STEFAN RATCHFORD
Ratchford continued on from last season's form which saw him win the Harry Sunderland trophy. Against Leeds he showed his defensive awareness from Rhinos' kicks and the full-back was a great attacking option which culminated in a great finish for Wolves' first try.
LONDON VS WAKEFIELD: ALEX WALKER
Walker completed a million-pound tackle to secure London Broncos' rise to Super League in the Million Pound Game against hot favourites Toronto Wolfpack last season. In the opening game of the 2019 Super League season, the full-back put in another stand-out display assisting four tries which helped him earn three Man of Steel points.
ST HELENS VS WIGAN: JAMES ROBY
One of the most consistent players in Super League, Roby picked up the first three Man of Steel points in the brand-new format, after St Helens beat Wigan Warriors 22-12 in the opening game. A run from dummy-half saw him score a second-half try, which helped secure his team an opening game win.
CASTLEFORD VS CATALANS: LIAM WATTS
Castleford kicked off their campaign with a 20-4 victory over Catalans, Watts picked up three Man of Steel points in a game where he made the most metres (181) in the game with an average gain of 9.05. He also made 43 tackles, only second behind Catalans' Alrix Da Costa.
Full List of Man of Steel Points from Round One:
Three Points: Mitch Garbutt, Niall Evalds, Stefan Ratchford, Alex Walker, James Roby and Liam Watts
Two Points: Josh Drinkwater, Ken Sio, Josh Charnley, Eddie Battye, Luke Thompson and Paul McShane
One Point: James Greenwood, Izaac Farrell, Daryl Clark, Jordan Abdull, Liam Marshall and Kenny Edwards