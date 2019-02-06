Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after round one?

Alex Walker claimed maximum points after his display for London Broncos

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in after the first round of the 2019 Super League season.

The Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game in 2019 and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

Round One's Three-Point winners:

HULL KR VS HULL FC: MITCH GARBUTT

Garbutt helped Hull KR to a dramatic Humberside derby victory. Rovers beat rivals FC in the final seconds of their opening game thanks to a debut Jimmy Keinhorst try. Garbutt also scored on his debut, while racking up an impressive 161 metres.

3:27 Highlights of Hull KR's dramatic 18-16 win over city rivals Hull FC in the opening weekend of the 2019 Super League season Highlights of Hull KR's dramatic 18-16 win over city rivals Hull FC in the opening weekend of the 2019 Super League season

HUDDERSFIELD VS SALFORD: NIALL EVALDS

Evalds scored a second-half hat-trick as Salford Red Devils defeated Huddersfield Giants 34-14 at the John Smith's Stadium. The Red Devils' full-back also assisted a try to condemn Huddersfield to a round-one loss.

1:44 Highlights from Salford's 34-14 away win over Huddersfield Giants in Round 1 of the Betfred Super League Highlights from Salford's 34-14 away win over Huddersfield Giants in Round 1 of the Betfred Super League



WARRINGTON VS LEEDS: STEFAN RATCHFORD

Ratchford continued on from last season's form which saw him win the Harry Sunderland trophy. Against Leeds he showed his defensive awareness from Rhinos' kicks and the full-back was a great attacking option which culminated in a great finish for Wolves' first try.

1:01 Highlights of Warrington Wolves' convincing win over Leeds Rhinos in their first outing of the 2019 Super League season. Highlights of Warrington Wolves' convincing win over Leeds Rhinos in their first outing of the 2019 Super League season.

LONDON VS WAKEFIELD: ALEX WALKER

Walker completed a million-pound tackle to secure London Broncos' rise to Super League in the Million Pound Game against hot favourites Toronto Wolfpack last season. In the opening game of the 2019 Super League season, the full-back put in another stand-out display assisting four tries which helped him earn three Man of Steel points.

2:28 Highlights of London Broncos' impressive 42-24 win over Wakefield Trinity which marked their return to the Super League. Highlights of London Broncos' impressive 42-24 win over Wakefield Trinity which marked their return to the Super League.

ST HELENS VS WIGAN: JAMES ROBY

One of the most consistent players in Super League, Roby picked up the first three Man of Steel points in the brand-new format, after St Helens beat Wigan Warriors 22-12 in the opening game. A run from dummy-half saw him score a second-half try, which helped secure his team an opening game win.

2:14 Highlights of St Helens' victory over the Warriors on the opening night of Super League 2019. Highlights of St Helens' victory over the Warriors on the opening night of Super League 2019.

CASTLEFORD VS CATALANS: LIAM WATTS

Castleford kicked off their campaign with a 20-4 victory over Catalans, Watts picked up three Man of Steel points in a game where he made the most metres (181) in the game with an average gain of 9.05. He also made 43 tackles, only second behind Catalans' Alrix Da Costa.

0:46 Highlights from Castleford's 20-4 victory over Catalans Dragons in Round 1 of the Betfred Super League Highlights from Castleford's 20-4 victory over Catalans Dragons in Round 1 of the Betfred Super League

Full List of Man of Steel Points from Round One:

Three Points: Mitch Garbutt, Niall Evalds, Stefan Ratchford, Alex Walker, James Roby and Liam Watts

Two Points: Josh Drinkwater, Ken Sio, Josh Charnley, Eddie Battye, Luke Thompson and Paul McShane

One Point: James Greenwood, Izaac Farrell, Daryl Clark, Jordan Abdull, Liam Marshall and Kenny Edwards