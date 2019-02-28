Castleford captain Michael Shenton signs new deal with Tigers

Michael Shenton is staying with his hometown club

Castleford captain Michael Shenton has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of 2021.

The 32-year-old former England centre, who is in his second spell with his hometown club, was out of contract at the end of the current season and is delighted to extend his stay.

"This is the only club for me now," said Shenton, who spent two seasons at St Helens from 2011-12.

"To see how the club has grown and to be a part of that has been one of the highlights and achievements of my career, watching us transform into a team that's challenging and with the standards that we've set.

Shenton has scored 148 tries for Castleford

"I'm pleased to be staying for another couple of years and I'm excited about the potential of this team in that time, but particularly this season.

"We've made a strong start to the year but it's down to us to continue with that now."

Shenton recently made his 300th appearance in Castleford colours and is just two tries away from reaching 150.

Castleford director of rugby Jon Wells said: "I am delighted that Michael has committed his future to the Tigers.

"He is one of the most professional and diligent athletes I have worked with in my time involved in rugby league and is one of a handful of individuals who we have built a team and a culture around here at Castleford."