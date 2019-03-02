Catalans 23-22 Warrington: Sam Tomkins inspires Dragons to Super League victory

3:16 Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons beat Warrington Wolves 23-22 in Saturday's Super League clash Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons beat Warrington Wolves 23-22 in Saturday's Super League clash

Sam Tomkins kicked a match-winning penalty from 45 metres to earn Catalans Dragons a superb 23-22 home victory over Warrington.

Warrington will point to a host of errors while in possession of the ball throughout the game that ultimately proved to be costly.

The visitors were unchanged from last week's defeat of Huddersfield while Catalans made two enforced changes to their line-up, Fouad Yaha and Benjamin Jullien coming into the side in place of injured duo David Mead and Benjamin Garcia.

The home side opened the scoring in the second minute, Yaha challenging Josh Charnley in the air for a Tony Gigot kick and claiming possession.

Yaha was held up short of the line, though a quick play of the ball allowed Brayden Williame to pick up and dive over from short range.

Tomkins added the conversion to give the Dragons an early 6-0 lead.

Catalans extended their lead further in the 14th minute, a Chris Hill error gifting the Dragons field position before a short ball from Gigot sent Kenny Edwards charging over the line to score. Tomkins added the conversion to take the lead to 12 points.

Tomkins added a penalty goal three minutes later following Hill's interference on Jason Baitieri in front of the posts.

Warrington came back into the game on the half-hour mark, building pressure on the Catalans' line.

Stefan Ratchford raced clear from a scrum play to score down the left-hand side, opening the Wolves' account. He converted his own try from the touchline to take the score to 14-6.

However, Gigot added a drop goal with two minutes remaining of the first half to make it 15-6.

Warrington built pressure on the Catalans' line at the start of the second half. Ben Murdoch-Masila was tackled by five Catalans defenders before Daryl Clark picked up from the acting half and raced over under the posts. Ratchford added the conversion to make it 15-12.

The Wolves took the lead just short of the hour mark as a Declan Patton chip kick to the right side was taken by Ryan Atkins.

The Warrington centre touched down for his third try of the season but Ratchford missed the conversion.

Remi Casty charged onto a Michael McIlorum pass from short range to see Catalans retake the lead in the 63rd minute following a Tom Lineham error that invited the Dragons to attack the Wolves' line.

Tomkins added the conversion to take the score to 21-16.

Patton touched down in the 68th minute following Hill's deft flick pass to create the try. Ratchford added the conversion to see the Wolves re-establish their one-point advantage at 22-21.

With five minutes remaining, Tomkins slotted a 45-metre penalty to see the home side retake the lead and Hill soon knocked the ball on 25 metres from the Catalans' try line, ending the Wolves' hopes.