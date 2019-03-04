Castleford Tigers prop Grant Millington facing two-match ban

Grant Millington could miss two matches for Castleford Tigers

Castleford prop Grant Millington is facing the threat of a two-match ban after being charged with a repeated punching offence.

Millington was sin-binned after coming to blows with Hull KR forward James Greenwood during the Tigers' 32-16 Super League win over the Robins on Friday night.

He has been charged by the Rugby Football League's match-review panel with a grade C offence and has been issued with a two-match penalty notice.

Castleford must now decide whether to contest the charge or accept the two-game suspension.

The club have until 11am on Tuesday to lodge an appeal, with any disciplinary hearing to be held that evening.

🏉| Grant Millington has been charged with a Grade C repeated punching offence from Friday’s victory over Hull KR and has been issued with a two match penalty notice.



The club has the option to contest the charge or accept the two game suspension. pic.twitter.com/bztpid5iO9 — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) March 4, 2019

The only other player to face a charge from the weekend's Super League fixtures was Hull FC prop Micky Paea.

He has avoided any suspension for a grade A offence of raising his knees in the tackle during his side's 28-8 win over Huddersfield on Sunday.

He was given a zero-match penalty notice for the incident involving Giants' Aaron Murphy and was also handed a caution for a similar offence on Kruise Leeming later in the same game.