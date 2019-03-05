Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 4?

James Roby in action for St Helens

Find out who took maximum points in the Steve Prescott Man of Steel votes for Super League Round 4...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 4 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that...

Three-point winners from round 4

Salford Red Devils vs St Helens (James Roby)

2:29 Highlights of St Helens' victory over Salford as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season Highlights of St Helens' victory over Salford as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season

James Roby is currently top of the leaderboard - he's won three out of four 3-pointers. The only point he dropped was when he picked up two points against Leeds Rhinos; Alex Walmsley won the 3-points that game. Saints maintained their 100 percent record with a victory against Salford, with Roby scoring two tries and making 50 tackles.

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity (Bill Tupou)

3:19 Highlights from Wakefield Trinity's 35-18 victory over the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Highlights from Wakefield Trinity's 35-18 victory over the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

Bill Tupou picks up his first Man of Steel points of the season. The Wakefield centre made 270 metres and assisted two tries, making an average gain of 15.88 metres. He helped his side to an impressive 35-18 victory at the Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR (Liam Watts)

1:30 Watch highlights as Castleford beat Hull KR in Super League to move top of the table Watch highlights as Castleford beat Hull KR in Super League to move top of the table

Castleford Tigers continued their unbeaten start to the season with a win against Hull KR. Liam Watts picked up 3-points, adding to the 3-points he picked up against Catalans Dragons. Against KR, Watts scored a try, made 31 tackles and made 90 metres.

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves (Kenny Edwards)

3:16 Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons beat Warrington Wolves 23-22 Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons beat Warrington Wolves 23-22

Kenny Edwards picked up 3 Man of Steel points - he's now on four points after previously picking up 1-point. His side Catalans beat Warrington Wolves 23-22; he scored a try and made 126 metres, and was Catalans' 'go to man' in attack.

London Broncos vs Wigan Warriors (Eddie Battye)

1:29 Highlights from the Betfred Super League match between London Broncos and Wigan Warriors Highlights from the Betfred Super League match between London Broncos and Wigan Warriors

London Broncos shocked the reigning champions, Wigan Warriors, on Sunday. The side from the capital beat Wigan 18-16. Eddie Battye played a huge number of minutes for a front rower and really set the platform for London's victory; he scored Broncos' first try and made 40 tackles and 95 metres.

Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC (Joe Westerman)

1:18 Highlights from the Betfred Super League game between Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC Highlights from the Betfred Super League game between Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC

Joe Westerman made his 300th career appearance against Huddersfield Giants. He scored two tries and looked dangerous every time he touched the ball. He made 98 metres and 31 tackles as his side beat Huddersfield 28-8.

Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard