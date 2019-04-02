Castleford Tigers prop Daniel Smith set to follow in grandfather's footsteps

Daniel Smith could make his Tigers debut on Sky Sports on Friday night

Prop Daniel Smith will be following in his grandfather's footsteps when he makes his debut for his home-town club Castleford.

The 26-year-old has joined the Tigers on a deal until the end of 2020 following his release by Huddersfield and could go straight into the team to play Super League champions Wigan at the Jungle on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

Smith, whose younger brother Cameron plays for Leeds, was born in nearby Pontefract and played his junior rugby with local amateur club Castleford Lock Lane before joining the Rhinos academy.

After a spell in Australia with South Sydney Under-20s, Smith signed for Wakefield and has recently played on loan for Featherstone but is hoping his tour of West Yorkshire clubs has come to an end.

"I want this to be my last club to be honest," said Smith, whose grandfather Eddie Lavender played for Castleford in 1944-45.

"It's always been a big dream of mine to play here. I grew up around here with Greg Eden and I was a season-ticket holder. I live two minutes away and my family are happy about the move.

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors Live on

"My grandad always wanted me to play for Cas, he played at Cas himself. He's passed away now but hopefully he's looking down on me and he's happy."

Castleford coach Daryl Powell, who is still hoping to bolster his squad with the addition of an outside back, says Smith had been on his radar for some time.

"He's someone we were talking about anyway and when it became apparent Huddersfield were going to release him, it seemed a decent fit," Powell said.

"He's a Cas lad and the way he plays fits into the way we like our front rowers to play.

"He's a very skilful player and I think there's loads of potential in him. He's going to add depth and quality to our team, along with competition for places."

3:21 Leeds secured a dramatic 21-20 victory over Castleford courtesy of Brad Dwyer's golden-point drop goal last week Leeds secured a dramatic 21-20 victory over Castleford courtesy of Brad Dwyer's golden-point drop goal last week

Smith says he will be ready to play on Friday if called upon and Powell hinted that that is likely to happen.

"He has a chance," the coach said. "Whether that happens depends on a couple of bits of fitness. I won't know that until Thursday."

Powell looks likely to be without forwards Junior Moors (neck) and Chris Clarkson (calf) after they were injured in last Thursday's 21-20 defeat at Leeds but he could have Nathan Massey and Mitch Clark available in addition to Smith.

Hooker Paul McShane will be missing through suspension and third-choice scrum-half Jordan Rankin remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, so Powell is likely to start against Wigan with the team that finished on top at Leeds, with Peter Mata'utia at stand-off and Calum Turner at full-back.

"Obviously losing Paul McShane is a blow," Powell said. "He's one of our better players and it's disappointing that we will be without him but we are and we've just got to get on with it."