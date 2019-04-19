Justin Holbrook hails 'underrated' Morgan Knowles

Knowles should be first on the Lions team-sheet according to Holbrook

Regan Grace boosted his chances of a Great Britain call-up with three tries in St Helens' 36-10 victory over Wigan, but coach Justin Holbrook believes Morgan Knowles would be a more worthy selection.

Wales international Grace took his try tally for the season to 11 in 11 matches on Friday, as Saints pulled four points clear at the top of Super League by completing the double over their struggling rivals.

"Regan is playing really well," Holbrook said. "He's finishing off some good tries, he's exciting and he's quick.

"He's definitely capable (of playing for Great Britain) but there are so many good wingers in this comp. It's up to the selectors and it's early in the season but he's more than capable."

Saints' front row of Alex Walmsley, James Roby and Alex Thompson look certain to make the squad for the Lions' end-of-season tour to New Zealand, and Holbrook says back-rower Knowles should join them.

Regan Grace scores for Saints

"For me, he's the most underrated player in Super League, although he's not underrated by us," he said.

"If you talk about Great Britain tours, he'd be the first person I'd pick. Honestly, he's that good.

"Right from the start of pre-season, he's worked so hard and he's such a pleasure to coach. Our whole forward pack is playing really well and he's a big part of that."

Holbrook also praised full-back Lachlan Coote, who scored a try and kicked six goals as the table-toppers followed up their impressive demolition of second-placed Warrington.

"To play so well again today after the big game last week is really pleasing," Holbrook said.

Lachlan Coote runs in for a try.

"We got tested a bit losing a couple of troops but I thought we handled that really well. Guys had to play a lot more minutes than normal and some out of position."

Saints, who were still without half-back Theo Fages, have lost second rower Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and centre Mark Percival for Monday's home game against Hull after they picked up knee and hamstring injuries.

Wigan fared even worse, with winger Tom Davies and half-back Jake Shorrocks carried off on stretchers.

"Tom has dislocated and broken his ankle," Wigan coach Adrian Lam. "The ankle came completely out of its socket. He's off to hospital.

"I'm hoping Jake will be alright but I'm told he's going for scans on his neck now as a precaution."

Jake Shorrocks is stretchered off the pitch

An eighth defeat in 11 matches means Wigan are level on points with bottom club London Broncos and have equalled the worst start by a reigning champion, set when Leeds won just three of their first 11 games in 2016.

"It's disappointing obviously," Lam said. "I feel for the team.

"Saints were very good, I think that's the focus really. We knew it was going to be tough. Five didn't train all week and Sarg (Dan Sarginson) pulled out today.

"When you play St Helens you have to be at best but we were never in the game. We got zapped of energy early and began chasing our tails."