Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points in Round 15?
Last Updated: 21/05/19 12:18pm
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 15 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...
The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches, including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, and 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.
A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players - three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.
The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.
The Panel votes from Round 15 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that.
Leeds Rhinos 8-30 Castleford Tigers
3pts - Jacob Trueman
2pts - Liam Watts
1pt - Jesse Sene-Lefao
Huddersfield Giants 30-22 Hull KR
3pts - Jake Wardle
2pts - Lee Gaskell
1pt - Darnell McIntosh
St Helens 32-30 Salford Red Devils
3pts - Alex Walmsley
2pts - Lachlan Coote
1pt - Niall Evalds
Warrington Wolves 12-19 Hull FC
3pts - Jamie Shaul
2pts - Albert Kelly
1pt - Marc Sneyd
Catalans Dragons 33-16 Wigan Warriors
3pts - Michael McIlorum
2pts - Sam Kasiano
1pt - Remi Casty
London Broncos 42-34 Wakefield Trinity
3pts - Jordan Abdull
2pts - Jay Pitts
1pt - James Cunningham
Man of Steel Top 10
- Blake Austin (20 pts)
- David Fifita (18 pts)
- Jackson Hastings (15 pts)
- Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)
- Liam Watts (15 pts)
- James Roby (14 pts)
- Lachlan Coote (14 pts)
- Marc Sneyd (13 pts)
- Danny Brough (11 pts)
- Jamie Shaul (10 pts)