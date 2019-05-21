Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points in Round 15?

Alex Walmsley claimed maximum points for his performance for St Helens

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 15 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches, including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, and 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players - three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 15 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that.

Leeds Rhinos 8-30 Castleford Tigers

1:49 Watch all the key moments from Castleford Tigers' win away to Leeds Rhinos in Thursday's Super League game Watch all the key moments from Castleford Tigers' win away to Leeds Rhinos in Thursday's Super League game

3pts - Jacob Trueman

2pts - Liam Watts

1pt - Jesse Sene-Lefao

Huddersfield Giants 30-22 Hull KR

2:02 The best of the action as Huddersfield Giants won a see-saw contest at home to Hull KR in Super League on Friday The best of the action as Huddersfield Giants won a see-saw contest at home to Hull KR in Super League on Friday

3pts - Jake Wardle

2pts - Lee Gaskell

1pt - Darnell McIntosh

St Helens 32-30 Salford Red Devils

3:15 The best of the action as St Helens edge Salford in a thrilling Friday night Super League game The best of the action as St Helens edge Salford in a thrilling Friday night Super League game

3pts - Alex Walmsley

2pts - Lachlan Coote

1pt - Niall Evalds

Warrington Wolves 12-19 Hull FC

1:22 Hull FC pulled off a shock win at Warrington to move up to fourth place in the Super League Hull FC pulled off a shock win at Warrington to move up to fourth place in the Super League

3pts - Jamie Shaul

2pts - Albert Kelly

1pt - Marc Sneyd

Catalans Dragons 33-16 Wigan Warriors

3:21 David Mead scored two tries as Catalans Dragons defeated Wigan in front of a Super League record crowd at the Nou Camp in Barcelona David Mead scored two tries as Catalans Dragons defeated Wigan in front of a Super League record crowd at the Nou Camp in Barcelona

3pts - Michael McIlorum

2pts - Sam Kasiano

1pt - Remi Casty

London Broncos 42-34 Wakefield Trinity

2:26 Jordan Abdull scored four tries to help London to another vital win over Wakefield Jordan Abdull scored four tries to help London to another vital win over Wakefield

3pts - Jordan Abdull

2pts - Jay Pitts

1pt - James Cunningham

Man of Steel Top 10