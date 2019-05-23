Toulouse sign Jodie Broughton from Catalans to aid promotion push

Jodie Broughton has made just one appearance in the last 12 months

Promotion-chasing Toulouse have signed winger Jodie Broughton from Super League club Catalans Dragons on dual registration.

The 31-year-old has recently recovered from a torn bicep injury which caused him to make just a single appearance in the last 12 months.

Broughton scored 33 tries in 46 appearances for Catalans but has become surplus to requirements after the Dragons' historic 33-16 victory over Wigan Warriors at the Nou Camp last weekend.

The former Salford and Huddersfield player, once named Fastest Man in Super League back in 2011, will now attempt to get French club Toulouse into the Super League for the first time in their history.

They currently sit second in the Championship table behind Toronto Wolfpack and will be aiming for the highest place possible to guarantee the smoothest route in the play-offs.

Broughton is out of contract with the Dragons at the end of the season after three years with the club and is set to make his debut for Toulouse in Saturday's Championship match against Leigh.