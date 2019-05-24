Super League Magic Weekend Sunday preview

Rugby league returns to Anfield for Super League's Magic Weekend on Saturday and Sunday

Day two of Super League’s Magic Weekend at Anfield sees Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos vs London Broncos and St Helens vs Castleford Tigers, and we have team news and views for all three of Sunday’s games…

Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR (1pm)

Salford's Jackson Hastings and Hull KR's Joel Tomkins will face off at Magic Weekend on Sunday

Joel Tomkins is wary of Hull KR taking Salford Red Devils lightly after their recent victory over the same opponents in the Challenge Cup.

Rovers booked their place in the quarter-finals of the cup with a 32-18 victory away to the Red Devils two weeks ago, but go into the Super League clash at Anfield on the back of a 30-22 loss away to Huddersfield Giants in the league.

Skipper Tomkins was impressed by what he saw from Salford in their agonising 32-30 defeat away to St Helens last Friday and expects no different when the sides meet in Liverpool on Sunday.

"We had a really good performance against Salford in the Challenge Cup, but then they put in a really good performance for large parts against St Helens at the weekend," Tomkins said.

"They're a dangerous side and when they play like they did against St Helens, they're one of the top teams in Super League and very hard to stop."

Hull KR head coach Tim Sheens welcomes Mose Masoe back into his 19-man squad after a seven-game absence due to injury, while Shaun Lunt is available again too.

Danny McGuire and Mitch Garbutt are included as well, but both face late assessments before a decision is made on whether they are fit to play.

The only change to Ian Watson's 19-man Salford squad for this match is the return of Jake Bibby, who replaces Ben Nakubuwai.

Mose Masoe makes his long-awaited return for Hull KR

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Robert Lui, Lee Mossop, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, Marcus Griffin, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Logan Tomkins, Murray, Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Pauli Pauli, Jackson Hastings.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Shaun Lunt, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Chris Atkin, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Ryan Lannon, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger, Antoni Maria

Leeds Rhinos vs London Broncos (3.30pm)

Alex Walker is excited to be part of Magic Weekend

Alex Walker and his London Broncos team-mates are excited by the prospect of being able to perform on the big stage of Anfield when they take on Leeds on Sunday.

The Broncos have not played at Super League's annual gathering since the 2014 edition at St James' Park in Newcastle after being relegated to the Championship the same season.

Having experienced the Summer Bash in Blackpool prior to winning promotion via last year's Million Pound Game, Broncos full-back Walker cannot wait to step on onto the field in Liverpool.

"It's my first experience of the Magic Weekend and we've been at the Summer Bash for a few years, so if it's anything like that then it will be a great occasion," Walker said.

"It's the one I've been most looking forward to as soon as it was announced. Thankfully, I've stayed fit and hopefully this weekend we can get the win."

A win would lift the Broncos off the bottom of Super League as they are currently level with Leeds and Hull KR on eight points.

Head coach Danny Ward has recalled Matty Fozard and Olsi Krasniqi, who features in a Broncos squad for the first time since 2014, to his 19-man squad in place of the injured Eloi Pelissier and Mark Ioane.

The Broncos scored a morale-boosting win at home to Wakefield Trinity last Saturday, while Leeds are coming into the match on the back of a 30-8 defeat at home to Castleford Tigers.

Jack Walker has been cleared to play for Leeds against the Broncos

"We've lost a fair few games, but we're not miles behind," Rhinos full-back Jack Walker said.

"There is still a chance we can work our way up the table and if we can get on a roll I don't see why we can't do that."

Walker goes straight back into interim head coach Richard Agar's 19-man squad after being cleared by Leeds' medical staff to play.

Alex Sutcliffe is included too, but the Rhinos are missing Konrad Hurrell and Tui Lolohea due to hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, Callum McLelland, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Alex Sutcliffe, Ava Seumanufagai

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, Robert Butler, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Will Lovell, Ryan Morgan, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Morgan Smith, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates

St Helens vs Castleford Tigers (6pm)

Liam Watts is ready to do battle with St Helens' Alex Walmsley

Liam Watts is ready for another big individual head-to-head when him and Alex Walmsley go up against each other in the final match of this year's Magic Weekend at Anfield.

The duo are regarded as two of the best props in Super League and their individual battle is one many will be keeping an eye on when Castleford and St Helens face off in Liverpool.

Watts knows all about those sort of clashes though, having duked it out with Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita in the Easter derby meeting, and will try to do what he always does.

"There was a big build-up for me against David Fifita a couple of weeks back, so it's going to be the same sort of showing," Watts said.

"It's going to be a good challenge, I'm looking forward to it and Alex is a good lad, but when you're on that pitch it doesn't matter who you're up against.

"You've just got to play better than your opposite number and that's what I'll try to do."

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell brings Will Maher, Chris Clarkson and Daniel Smith back into his 19-man squad after spells out injured.

However, Jesse Sene-Lefao is unavailable for selection after being granted compassionate leave.

James Roby returns to St Helens' 19-man squad for the clash with Castleford

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook makes just one change from the squad which edged out Salford in a thriller last Friday, with hooker James Roby returning after a minor injury.

Holbrook has fully embraced the Magic Weekend concept and is excited by the move to Anfield, which is just 14 miles from Saints' home ground.

"I loved it in Newcastle, but it has been moved now and for us to be the closest side to Anfield is exciting and it is a great weekend," Holbrook said.

"Magic Weekend was my first game two years ago and I loved it, and to have it roll around again is a special feeling for myself so as a coach I can't wait to be a part of it."

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Adam Swift, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cory Aston, Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Mitch Clark, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Will Maher, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jordan Rankin, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts