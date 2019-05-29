Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points in Round 16?

Tony Gigot claimed maximum points for his performance for Catalans Dragons

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 16 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches, including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, and 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players - three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the awards ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 16 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that.

Tony Gigot kicked a drop goal that gave Catalans a one-point lead with four minutes to go against Wakefield Trinity, and Ben Garcia scored minutes later to guarantee a Dragons victory.

Gigot scored a try, assisted two tries, made three attacking kicks, kicked four goals and scored a drop goal.

3 Points: Tony Gigot

2 Points: Kyle Wood

1 Point: Matty Smith

Huddersfield Giants demolished Hull FC 55-2 on the first day of the Dacia Magic Weekend. Darnell McIntosh was instrumental in the Giants' attack; he scored two tries and made 90 metres from 12 carries.

3 Points: Darnell McIntosh

2 Points: Jermaine McGillvary

1 Point: Michael Lawrence

Warrington Wolves brought down the curtain on day one of Magic Weekend at Anfield in style with a resounding 26-14 win over Wigan Warriors. Dec Patton scored a try, kicked seven goals and made 16 tackles.

3 Points: Dec Patton

2 Points: Daryl Clark

1 Point: Blake Austin

It was Rovers' second victory over Salford in 16 days after beating Ian Watson's side 32-18 in the Challenge Cup earlier this month. Mose Masoe was back to his best with powerful runs and big hits with 22 tackles.

3 Points: Mose Masoe

2 Points: Josh Jones

1 Point: Craig Hall

Harry Newman has been a revelation for Leeds Rhinos, the youngster earned his first Man of Steel points this weekend at Anfield. He made 16 tackles, 143 metres from 14 carries, and scored a try.

3 Points: Harry Newman

2 Points: Jordan Abdull

1 Point: Trent Merrin

St Helens dismantled Castleford Tigers 36-16 to close out the Magic Weekend and restore their six-point advantage at the top. Tommy Makinson scored one try, made a mesmerising 14 tackle busts, 129 metres and 3 clean breaks.

3 Points: Tommy Makinson

2 Points: Lachlan Coote

1 Point: Kevin Naiqama

Adjudicator Ellery Hanley MBE said: "Very rarely has Tommy fallen below an 8-out-of-10 performance this season. His huge value to St Helens is almost hard to measure, as what you see in his yardage gain and putting St Helens on the front foot.

"He causes a destruction in the opposition defence by pulling its shape from pillar to post, causing the openings for St Helens' attack for their other wrecking ball players.

"And to add to all of that, his tackling and defence was almost faultless."

Man of Steel Top 10

1. Blake Austin (Warrington) 20 points

2. David Fifita (Wakefield) 18 points

3. Jackson Hastings (Salford) 15 points

4. Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) 15 points

5. James Roby (St Helens) 14 points

6. Liam Watts (Castleford) 13 points

7. Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) 12 points

8. Danny Brough (Wakefield) 11 points

9. Lachlan Coote (St Helens) 10 points

10. Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 9 points

= Sam Tomkins (Catalans) 9 points

= Paul McShane (Castleford) 9 points