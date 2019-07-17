Super League Throwbacks: Wigan vs Wakefield, Hull KR vs Huddersfield

Adrian Lam scored the match-winner for Wigan to deny the Wildcats a huge play-off upset in 2004

Ahead of this week's Super League fixtures live on Sky Sports, rugby league researcher Ian Proctor looks at some previous meetings between the sides and picks out some memorable moments.

October 1, 2004: Wigan 18-14 Wakefield

After causing an upset by winning at Hull in their first Super League play-off appearance, Wakefield gave Wigan the fright of their lives at the DW Stadium and came within an ace of reaching the semi-finals.

Shane McNally's men squandered a 14-0 lead, had a video refereeing decision go against them at a critical stage, saw the outstanding David Solomona sin-binned and finished the contest pounding the Wigan line as the hosts grimly defended their 18-14 lead.

Tries to Australians Colum Halpenny and Duncan MacGillvray, and Kiwi international Solomona gave Trinity their 14-point advantage before Kris Radlinski led the Wigan fightback, scoring a marvellous try followed by Kevin Brown adding a second.

Lam secured a narrow play-off win for Wigan over Wakefield in 2004

The score remained 14-14 for 25 minutes before the deadlock was broken when Danny Orr's run was halted and Adrian Lam drove over from dummy-half for Andy Farrell to land the conversion.

July 22, 2005: Wigan 28-34 Wakefield

Wakefield ended their 11-year wait for a win at Wigan by completing their first triumph in eight visits to the DW Stadium - and it was something of a classic as ex-Great Britain half-back Tony Smith made it three wins from four games after taking over from Shane McNally as coach.

Wigan half-backs Danny Orr and Dennis Moran scored two tries apiece, and were matched by opposite numbers Ben Jeffries and Sam Obst, who both scored tries for the visitors, along with two in the opening quarter from Colum Halpenny.

Australian winger Colum Halpenny touched down twice in the opening quarter

Danny Tickle's try on the hour mark appeared to have won it for Wigan, but Rob Spicer scored one of the most important tries of his career and David Solomona sealed an historic Trinity win by reaching from a massed tackle for the last-gasp winning touchdown.

August 15, 2008: Wigan 32-22 Wakefield

Wigan produced a dogged performance to defeat Wakefield 32-22 at the DW Stadium despite having Richie Mathers sent-off, just before the interval, when they led 16-4.

Tries from Tim Smith, Thomas Leuluai and Cameron Phelps put the hosts in command until Mathers was red-carded by referee Ben Thaler for leading with the elbow in Jason Demetriou's tackle.

Joel Tomkins sealed a 32-22 victory for the Warriors

The half-time advantage was erased within nine minutes of the start of the second-half as Danny Sculthorpe and Duncan MacGillvray scored tries for Trinity. Micky Higham hit back for Wigan, Oliver Wilkes was then a try-scorer for Wakefield, but Joel Tomkins sealed the home win when he went over just two minutes from time.

September 24, 2016: Hull KR 22-23 Huddersfield

The Giants ensured Super League survival - avoiding the Million Pound Game that would engulf Rovers a week later - when Danny Brough landed one of the most crucial drop-goals of his prolific career to give his team their 23-22 victory in the Qualifiers.

2:54 There was lots of drama in 2016 when Hull KR and Huddersfield met in the Super 8s Qualifiers There was lots of drama in 2016 when Hull KR and Huddersfield met in the Super 8s Qualifiers

It meant heartbreak for the Robins after they had clawed their way back to parity from a 4-22 deficit, following two tries from Ryan Brierley, who had put the Giants firmly in the ascendancy.

There was real drama at the end, following Brough's one-pointer. Terry Campese's 40-metre drop-goal attempt hit the post - and Thomas Minns raced over for a 'try' - before the video referee saw a push on Jake Connor, and the Giants duly completed their Houdini act.

September 15, 2007: Hull KR 25-24 Huddersfield

Newly-promoted Hull KR grabbed the headlines with one of the major stories of the summer era when signing Paul Cooke from Hull FC in April 2007. He kicked four goals on his debut, but was powerless to prevent the 16-28 home defeat to Huddersfield.

When the Giants returned to Craven Park for a second time, at the end of the season, Cooke proved to be the match-winner when landing four goals and the priceless drop-goal which enabled Hull KR to edge the 25-24 win that safeguarded top-flight status.

'Rocket' Rod Jensen touched down twice in defeat for the Giants

Huddersfield thought they had won it when 'Rocket' Rod Jensen scored two quickfire tries, but Rovers hooker Ben Fisher replied with a brace of tries, which saw the scores locked at 24-24. However, Cooke's 75th minute drop-goal ensured Super League survival against the odds for the Robins.

June 26, 2014: Hull KR 22-26 Huddersfield

Huddersfield completed their fourth straight win after a thrilling contest in which two second-half tries from hard-running forward Larne Patrick broke the 16-16 interval deadlock.

A breathtaking first-half was a see-saw affair and produced plenty of entertainment, with each side scoring three tries.

0:49 Larne Patrick bagged a brace for the Giants in 2014 to help the Giants seal a 26-22 victory Larne Patrick bagged a brace for the Giants in 2014 to help the Giants seal a 26-22 victory

Ex-Giants winger David Hodgson, Kris Welham and Ade Gardner crossed for the home side, with Leroy Cudjoe, Ukuma Ta'ai and Eorl Crabtree responding for the visitors.

Patrick's 54th-minute try edged the Giants in front and his second try, 13 minutes later, sealed victory for Huddersfield, although Hodgson grabbed a second for Rovers to reduce the deficit to 22-26.